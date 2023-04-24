Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day





On Thursday (27 April), South Africa observes 29 years of democracy with Freedom Day.

That's why selected Iziko Museums around Cape Town are offering free entry to the public to explore the history of South Africa and the stories of those who fought for our democracy, some of whom lost their lives.

These Iziko museums will offer free entry on Freedom Day:

Bo-Kaap Museum

The Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum is one of the earliest homes built in the Bo-Kaap, dating back to the mid-1700s. The museum, situated in the historic area that became home to many Muslims and freed slaves after the abolition of slavery, showcases local Islamic culture and heritage.

Location: 71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm but may differ on Freedom Day

Slave Lodge

The Slave Lodge is one of the oldest buildings in Cape Town. The majority of exhibitions in the Slave Lodge are older displays which showcase some highlights from our ceramics, silverware and Egyptology collections amongst others.

Location: Corner Adderley Street and Wale Street

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm but may differ on Freedom Day

South African Museum

Founded in 1825 and situated in the historic Company’s Gardens, the Iziko South African Museum houses more than one-and-a-half million specimens of scientific importance, and has seen visitors from across the globe – all attracted by the vast historical collection the museum has to offer, which ranges from fossils to ancient insects and historical tools.

Location: 25 Queen Victoria Street, Gardens

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Sunday

Hours may differ on Freedom Day.

South African National Gallery

The Mother City’s premier public art museum houses a vast and critically engaging collection of historical, modern and contemporary artworks from South Africa and abroad; and seeks to create frameworks and spaces that are mixed and mobile and that can operate in trans-disciplinary settings.

Location: Government Ave, Gardens

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Sunday

Hours may differ on Freedom Day.

Rust en Vreugd

Rust en Vreugd is a historic house and garden. It is one of the few remaining 18th-century buildings in the city.

Location: 78 Buitenkant Street

Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm, Thursdays and Friday

Bertram House

The only remaining example of the Georgian-style red brick houses once common in Cape Town, Bertram House is said to have been built by English immigrant and notary John Barker, who named the house in memory of his late wife, Ann Bertram Findlay.

Location: Hiddingh Campus, Orange Street

Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm, Thursdays and Friday

Iziko Museum website, Betram House

Koopman’s de Wet House

This house museum is furnished as a home for a well-to-do Cape family during the late 18th century. It houses some of the best pieces of Cape furniture and silver in the country, in addition to a priceless collection of ceramics.

Location: 35 Strand Street

Opening hours: 10 am to 2.30 pm, Thursdays and Fridays

Times may differ on Freedom Day.

Iziko Museum website

Here's to remembering that the freedom we enjoy today was once someone else's dream.

This article first appeared on KFM : Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day