Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts. 24 April 2023 2:57 PM
Someone (pet owner?) in Hermanus is shooting dead African Harrier Hawks While they are large animals, they are weak predators, says Robert Simmons of the Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology. 24 April 2023 1:57 PM
Gerhard Ackerman convicted on more than 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking Ackerman has been standing trial for running a child sex ring with disgraced lawyer and acting judge Paul Kennedy. 24 April 2023 12:06 PM
View all Local
NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s first State Capture case to go on trial. 24 April 2023 2:18 PM
Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone. 24 April 2023 11:50 AM
ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that thou... 24 April 2023 7:15 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe Elon Musk returned blue check marks to celebrity accounts with over a million followers, even if they did not pay. 24 April 2023 11:41 AM
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit? It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property? 24 April 2023 11:03 AM
Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant Energy expert Chris Yelland says that a second-hand generator may have been the more affordable option for Eskom. 24 April 2023 8:54 AM
View all Business
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget. 24 April 2023 2:52 PM
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market. 24 April 2023 1:18 PM
Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day On Thursday (27 April), Mzansi commemorates Freedom Day with free entry into selected Iziko Museums. 24 April 2023 12:42 PM
View all Lifestyle
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban. 23 April 2023 6:48 PM
Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find... 21 April 2023 7:50 PM
View all Sport
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true. 24 April 2023 2:04 PM
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged! 'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot! 24 April 2023 12:46 PM
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut. 24 April 2023 11:24 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89 Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed arou... 23 April 2023 5:12 PM
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore' 22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. 21 April 2023 2:40 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day

24 April 2023 12:42 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Iziko museums
Freedom day

On Thursday (27 April), Mzansi commemorates Freedom Day with free entry into selected Iziko Museums.

On Thursday (27 April), South Africa observes 29 years of democracy with Freedom Day.

That's why selected Iziko Museums around Cape Town are offering free entry to the public to explore the history of South Africa and the stories of those who fought for our democracy, some of whom lost their lives.

These Iziko museums will offer free entry on Freedom Day:

Bo-Kaap Museum

The Iziko Bo-Kaap Museum is one of the earliest homes built in the Bo-Kaap, dating back to the mid-1700s. The museum, situated in the historic area that became home to many Muslims and freed slaves after the abolition of slavery, showcases local Islamic culture and heritage.

Location: 71 Wale St, Schotsche Kloof

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm but may differ on Freedom Day

Slave Lodge

The Slave Lodge is one of the oldest buildings in Cape Town. The majority of exhibitions in the Slave Lodge are older displays which showcase some highlights from our ceramics, silverware and Egyptology collections amongst others.

Location: Corner Adderley Street and Wale Street

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm but may differ on Freedom Day

South African Museum

Founded in 1825 and situated in the historic Company’s Gardens, the Iziko South African Museum houses more than one-and-a-half million specimens of scientific importance, and has seen visitors from across the globe – all attracted by the vast historical collection the museum has to offer, which ranges from fossils to ancient insects and historical tools.

Location: 25 Queen Victoria Street, Gardens

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Sunday

Hours may differ on Freedom Day.

South African National Gallery

The Mother City’s premier public art museum houses a vast and critically engaging collection of historical, modern and contemporary artworks from South Africa and abroad; and seeks to create frameworks and spaces that are mixed and mobile and that can operate in trans-disciplinary settings.

Location: Government Ave, Gardens

Opening hours: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Sunday

Hours may differ on Freedom Day.

Rust en Vreugd

Rust en Vreugd is a historic house and garden. It is one of the few remaining 18th-century buildings in the city.

Location: 78 Buitenkant Street

Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm, Thursdays and Friday

Bertram House

The only remaining example of the Georgian-style red brick houses once common in Cape Town, Bertram House is said to have been built by English immigrant and notary John Barker, who named the house in memory of his late wife, Ann Bertram Findlay.

Location: Hiddingh Campus, Orange Street

Opening hours: 9 am to 4 pm, Thursdays and Friday

Iziko Museum website, Betram House
Iziko Museum website, Betram House

Koopman’s de Wet House

This house museum is furnished as a home for a well-to-do Cape family during the late 18th century. It houses some of the best pieces of Cape furniture and silver in the country, in addition to a priceless collection of ceramics.

Location: 35 Strand Street

Opening hours: 10 am to 2.30 pm, Thursdays and Fridays

Times may differ on Freedom Day.

Iziko Museum website
Iziko Museum website

Here's to remembering that the freedom we enjoy today was once someone else's dream.


This article first appeared on KFM : Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day




24 April 2023 12:42 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Iziko museums
Freedom day

More from Lifestyle

An air fryer on a kitchen counter top Photo: 123rf

7 air fryer hacks that you need to try

24 April 2023 2:52 PM

Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana, made separate appearances in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 13 and 14 April 2023. Pictures: Kgmotso Modise & Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month

24 April 2023 1:18 PM

Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay.

[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden

24 April 2023 12:03 PM

A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image via www.vpnsrus.com Wikimedia Commons mikemacmarketing

Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa

24 April 2023 11:24 AM

Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?

24 April 2023 11:03 AM

It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: KSI and Logan Paul's PRIME Hydration energy drink took the world by storm. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!

24 April 2023 9:03 AM

It's official, PRIME has partnered with Checkers as Mzansi's retail partner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: How much air is in a packet chips? Picture: Hans/Pixabay

[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight

24 April 2023 8:15 AM

MyBroadband weighs a bag of Lay's and other treats to see if they live up to their advertised serving size.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nicoletaionescu/123rf.com

Simple tips to keep your teeth healthy (and avoid coffee stains)

23 April 2023 3:48 PM

Gugu Mhlungu chats to Dr Nthabiseng Metsing, a dentist and coffee lover herself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PRIME (the R400 energy drink) hits Checkers shelves for... R39.99!

Lifestyle

Eskom buys 15-year-old second-hand generator to rehabilitate Medupi power plant

Business Local

[WATCH] MyBroadband busts Lay's for selling chips 30% below advertised weight

Lifestyle Business

EWN Highlights

Psychologists approached by legal aid reluctant to evaluate Ackerman

24 April 2023 8:27 PM

Bester, Magudumana’s mansion back on the rental market for R75k per month

24 April 2023 7:31 PM

ANC disagrees with SACP's stance to contest the 2024 general elections

24 April 2023 7:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA