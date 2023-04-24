Streaming issues? Report here
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?

24 April 2023 11:03 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Personal finance
investing
residential property

It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?

Africa Melane speaks with Harry Meyburgh, Director at Etchells and Young Property Brokers.

Property owners should be guided by their own needs and wants, advises Meyburgh.

Trying to time the market, whether it be in property or stocks, can be quite dangerous because it continually fluctuates.

A few indicators show that the buyers' market is likely to continue for some time, says Meyburgh.

The first indicator is the interest rate cycle, it’s playing a little bit of roulette… inflation is still running pretty high.

Harry Meyburgh, Director – Etchells and Young Property Brokers

South Africa may see another two interest rate hikes before they start moving sideways, says Meyburgh.

He notes that his company mainly markets sectional title properties in Johannesburg under R2.5 million and that they are receiving offers, but at discounted prices.

[About] 10% is certainly quite a commonly seen discount that buyers are putting offers in, and in some cases even more. [At] the higher end of the market, offers can be substantially under the asking price.

Harry Meyburgh, Director – Etchells and Young Property Brokers

He warns sellers against spending too much on renovations, rather suggesting cost-effective mini-makeovers such as fixing damaged kitchen covers or changing doors.

[But] a whole entire renovation right now may not be to the taste of the buyer that is going to walk through the door in two weeks’ time.

Harry Meyburgh, Director – Etchells and Young Property Brokers

Scroll up to listen to the full discussion.


This article first appeared on 947 : Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?




