Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe

24 April 2023 11:41 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Elon Musk
Barbs Wire
Twitter verified accounts

Elon Musk returned blue check marks to celebrity accounts with over a million followers, even if they did not pay.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

  • Twitter accounts with more than a million followers have regained their blue tick

  • Many celebrities feel embarrassed by their blue tick's return, saying they did not pay for a Twitter blue subscription like the checkmark suggests

One of Elon Musk's many controversial moves after buying Twitter was abolishing verified (blue tick) accounts, instead offering them to anyone who pays $8 per month.

Many celebrities refused to pay.

Now it appears Musk has done a U-turn, returning legacy checks to those with enough followers.

Musk did not announce the return of these verification ticks and many who got their legacy check back were quick to say they did not pay for it.

To have important celebrities without a blue tick takes away the clout and the cachet of the blue tick, so he has decided to give some freebies to people who carry that clout.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Author Stephen King tweeted, after his blue tick was returned, that Musk should rather donate the money for the blue check to charity instead.

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.




