Elon Musk gives Twitter blue ticks back to celebs who chose not to subscribe





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

Twitter accounts with more than a million followers have regained their blue tick

Many celebrities feel embarrassed by their blue tick's return, saying they did not pay for a Twitter blue subscription like the checkmark suggests

One of Elon Musk's many controversial moves after buying Twitter was abolishing verified (blue tick) accounts, instead offering them to anyone who pays $8 per month.

Many celebrities refused to pay.

Now it appears Musk has done a U-turn, returning legacy checks to those with enough followers.

Musk did not announce the return of these verification ticks and many who got their legacy check back were quick to say they did not pay for it.

My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t.

My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t. ' Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 20, 2023

This past week my Twitter "Blue Check" disappeared for a few days, and then reappeared today.



The Universe brims with mysteries. pic.twitter.com/EKFThp4DuX ' Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 23, 2023

To have important celebrities without a blue tick takes away the clout and the cachet of the blue tick, so he has decided to give some freebies to people who carry that clout. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Author Stephen King tweeted, after his blue tick was returned, that Musk should rather donate the money for the blue check to charity instead.

I think Mr. Musk should give my blue check to charity. I recommend the Prytula Foundation, which provides lifesaving services in Ukraine. It's only $8, so perhaps Mr. Musk could add a bit more. ' Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 22, 2023

I woke up to find I'm now blue ticked again. I haven't paid for Twitter or given anyone my phone number. Mr Musk, if you're paying for people who don't want blue ticks to have them, @StephenKing's suggestion that you donate the money to charity is excellent. To Refugees, perhaps? ' Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) April 23, 2023

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more.