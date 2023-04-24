Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden

24 April 2023 12:03 PM
by Keely Goodall
Boston Marathon
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden.

Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

  • The runner can be seen squatting in the corner of a garden in the video

  • In the video, a person walks into the garden, sees what is happening, and leaves

When you have to go, you have to go, and for this person, unfortunately, the time came while they were running a marathon.

Footage has gone viral of a runner in the Boston Marathon stopping in a random person’s garden to… do their business.

In the video another person can be seen coming into the garden, seeing the pooper in the act, and turning around and walking away.

People are kind of horrified by this.

Barbara Friedman

According to Friedman, it is (shockingly) not uncommon for people doing long marathons or cycling races to need the bathroom and actually do it in their pants, so they can keep their time.

Would you actually go ahead and do that because you were not prepared to compromise a minute off your time?

Barbara Friedman

She adds that she knows of someone who works behind the scenes at the Cape Epic and has over the years seen people crossing the finish line with faeces running down their legs.

Listen to the interview for more (skip to 6:24).




Boston Marathon
VIRAL VIDEOS
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

