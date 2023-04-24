Someone (pet owner?) in Hermanus is shooting dead African Harrier Hawks





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Robert Simmons of the Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology.

Someone has killed at least three African Harrier Hawks in the Greater Hermanus urban area

Some residents fear the birds are a danger to their pets

Even though they're large birds, they are weak predators

Three African Harrier Hawks have been shot in the Hermanus area, as residents fear for the safety of their cats and dogs.

African Harrier Hawk

Simmons says claims that these birds capture cats and dogs are 'laughable'.

African Harrier Hawks are large animals, but 'extremely weak' predators.

There has never been a single recorded case of an African Harrier Haw snatching a cat or a dog.

The idea that anyone's cats or dogs would be taken by a Harrier Hawk is laughable if it wasn't so sad. Dr Robert Simmons – Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

There's no possibility that it could ever even pick up a cat or dog. Dr Robert Simmons – Fitzpatrick Institute of African Ornithology

