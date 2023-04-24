Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k
Clarence Ford interviews Robyn Pasensie, Party Funding researcher at My Vote Counts.
*The ANC is seeking amendments to the Political Party Funding Act
*As it stands, the act requires political parties to disclose their private donations of over R100 000
*Should it be increased to the proposed R500 000, it could be a risk to democracy as fewer parties would be required to declare
In an article titled 'Changes to the party funding law: What does this mean and how does it affect you?', Pasensie raises concerns that should the donation declaration threshold increase to R500 000, it would pose as a risk to democracy.
She adds that this would mean that we would not have seen more than half of the published disclosures published in the 2021/2022 financial year.
Pasensie weighs in:
- The two-year-old law has been in the making for the past 20 years
- The ANC (which drew up the act) is looking to increase the cap to R500 000
- She adds that the ANC feels as though the current act stops them from getting money and paying off their debts
- The increase would essentially act as a cash injection
We absolutely should be looking at it with trepidation.Robyn Pasensie, Party Funding Researcher – My Vote Counts
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
