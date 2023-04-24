7 air fryer hacks that you need to try





From making the perfect puff pastries to perfectly cooked crispy chips and golden brown and juicy chicken, air fryers are fast becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget.

If you are one of those people constantly raving about your fabulous air fryer, you might be surprised to know that there’s actually more that you can do than you realise.

Here are seven air fryer hacks that you need in your life:

Revive stale food

When you bite into a biscuit, expecting that satisfying crunch, but find a dense piece of disappointment?

Air fryer to the rescue.

Just a few minutes in the air fryer and an extra few minutes to cool down, you’’ be back to munching down on your favourite sweet baked treat.

This trick can be used to revive dry cereals too!

Revive soft food that’s become hard

Remember that bag of croissants you bought but forgot to reseal?

Don’t throw them away just yet.

To give them that fluffy, buttery inside without drying them out, add a few tablespoons of water to the basin of the air fryer while the croissants are in the basket.

This trick works well for other pastries and breads too.

Collect your drippings

When cooking anything from sausages to chops or even chicken in the air fryer, make sure you save the drippings that collect at the bottom of the basic.

Instead of throwing them away, use them for sauces and gravies – that’s where all the flavour lies.

Use in place of a microwave

While a lot of people only use their air fryers for cooling meals, it can also be used to heat up food.

Whether it's leftover pizza, fries, samoosas or pies, reheat your leftovers in the air fryer and enjoy them a second time.

Use oil

When cooking things like meat and veggies, make sure to use a little bit of oil.

Although air fryers are marketed as oil-less fryers, you can get some of the best cooking done by incorporating a few tablespoons of oil.

Shake your basket

Are you trying to roast vegetables or make a batch of potato wedges, but you can’t quite get the crispy outside layer?

This could be because your basket is overcrowded, you used too much oil, or you did not give your goods a good toss.

Shaking the basket is an especially important step as it helps the food cook evenly as well as forces excess oil to drip through the basket.

Use foil or wax paper

Due to their unique size, air fryers are generally easier to clean but if you would like to save yourself a few extra minutes, line the bottom of your basket with foil or wax paper.

It will help prevent both the basket and basin from getting dirty.

This article first appeared on 947 : 7 air fryer hacks that you need to try