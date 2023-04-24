'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Glynnis Breytenbach, former NPA prosecutor and Democratic Alliance MP.
-
Glynnis Breytenbach spent 26 years as a prosecutor at the National Prosecuting Authority.
-
She was suspended in 2012, but resigned in 2014 and joined the DA after being reinstated.
-
Breytenbach now sits on parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services.
Glynnis Breytenbach has a long, storied history in the fight against crime and corruption in South Africa.
As an aspiring prosecutor, Breytenbach completed her law degree at the University of the Free State in the 1980's, which she funded through student loans, that took the first 12-years of her working life to repay.
She would go on to spend nearly three decades at the NPA before she was suspended in 2012 from her position as a regional head at its Specialised Commercial Crime Unit by acting National Director of Public Prosecutions, Nomgcobo Jiba.
After being reinstated, Breytenbach resigned and joined the DA in 2014, claiming that her superiors were trying to work her out of the job.
These days, you'll find the feisty and formidable Breytenbach sitting on parliament's Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, getting to the bottom of issues such as Thabo Bester’s prison escape.
Resigning from the NPA did not benefit her financially, but Breytenbach says she has no regrets about doing so.
The time that I left, the NPA was deeply dysfunctional and I was achieving nothing at all.Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance
My first real job was as a prosecutor, and I did that for 26 years.Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance
Prosecuting doesn't make you independently wealthy, by any stretch of the imagination. No, I don't have a government pension, When I left, I got very little. The pension In have is the one I will have when I leave parliament.Glynnis Breytenbach, MP - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : EWN
More from Other People's Money
'There's no such thing as easy money' - Peter Armitage, CEO of Anchor Capital
Peter Armitage founded Anchor Capital in 2012 after leaving his corporate job with a well-known asset manager to start his own investment company.Read More
Dawie Roodt gets personal about his love of money and his career as an economist
Roodt's career in economic and political analysis spans over 20 years and includes nine years as an economist at the South African Reserve Bank.Read More
Social activist Kumi Naidoo gets personal about money & the future of our planet
Human rights and environmental activist turned author, Kumi Naidoo shares his personal money story in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
'SA is deeply frustrating, but also incredibly beguiling' - Peter Montalto
MD at Intellidex, Peter Attard Montalto discusses his personal money habits and his long career working in the financial sector.Read More
'It's difficult, I've been raised through black tax' - Niq Mhlongo on money
Award-winning writer, Niq Mhlongo shares his money habits and financial secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money.Read More
'I took the little I had, and gambled it on myself' - Comedian, Eugene Khoza
Media personality, Eugene Khoza shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of 'Other People's Money'.Read More
'YouTube opens so many doors...there's no red tape' - Filmmaker Dan Mace
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Youtuber, Dan Mace.Read More
'Being flippant about money was not a smart attitude' - Prof Richard Calland
Richard Calland, associate professor of public law at UCT shares his money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More