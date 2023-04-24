'It has become a shell' - Chris Taylor on vandalism of Bailey's Cottage
John Maytham speaks to Chris Taylor, treasurer of the Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society
-
Bailey’s cottage is a historic site in Muizenberg
-
Taylor says that vandalism of historic properties is a fairly common problem
The seaside cottage was built in 1909.
Taylor says the vandalism of historic properties is a common problem in Muizenberg.
We had a break in at Rhodes cottage about three months ago. They stole the lights and some odd things which are difficult to replace.Chris Taylor, Treasurer - Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society
He says that Bailey’s cottage is a special building and the historic society is very active and interested in preserving this site.
The grounds and the building are well worth preserving and being used properly.Chris Taylor, Treasurer - Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society
He says the cottage has been ravaged and people who have broken in have even torn the wiring from the inside walls.
It has become a shell, it is not usable.Chris Taylor, Treasurer - Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society
The cottage previously belonged to Abe Bailey until his death and is now owned by Public Works.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/7/74/Muizenberg_-_Surfers%27_Corner.jpg/1024px-Muizenberg_-_Surfers%27_Corner.jpg
