'It has become a shell' - Chris Taylor on vandalism of Bailey's Cottage





John Maytham speaks to Chris Taylor, treasurer of the Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society

Bailey’s cottage is a historic site in Muizenberg

Taylor says that vandalism of historic properties is a fairly common problem

The seaside cottage was built in 1909.

We had a break in at Rhodes cottage about three months ago. They stole the lights and some odd things which are difficult to replace. Chris Taylor, Treasurer - Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society

He says that Bailey’s cottage is a special building and the historic society is very active and interested in preserving this site.

The grounds and the building are well worth preserving and being used properly. Chris Taylor, Treasurer - Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society

He says the cottage has been ravaged and people who have broken in have even torn the wiring from the inside walls.

Photo by Hilton Teper - Wikimedia Commons

It has become a shell, it is not usable. Chris Taylor, Treasurer - Muizenberg Historical Conservation Society

The cottage previously belonged to Abe Bailey until his death and is now owned by Public Works.

