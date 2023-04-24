SA may avoid technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the industrial sector





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist at Nedbank.

A technical recession is when two consecutive quarters of negative growth are recorded.

Certain sectors however recorded positive growth in the first quarter, despite the economy contracting overall.

Industries such as mining, manufacturing and retail recorded positive month-on-month numbers in January.

Given the mounting economic problems South Africa faces at present, it's hard to see any solutions that'll combat it and avoid a recession.

The economy contracted during the fourth quarter of 2022 as loadshedding ramped up as the country's power crisis deepend.

Many will argue that the first quarter of 2023 has been even worse, as rising inflation, coupled with energy problems further depress the economy. So are we on course for a technical recession?

But is there a chance that South Africa can avoid a technical recession?

We had this bizarrely positive month-on-month numbers for all your industries, if you're looking at mining, manufacturing. Even electricity production, wholesale, retail, all the way through to motor vehicle sales. Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

We've got no growth, we're forecasting a stagnant economy, but in theory, that's not a technical recession yet. Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

If we had to say, 'is this economy in a good condition or in trouble'? It's in trouble, deep trouble. Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

It's the incredible disruptive and destructive power of having constant, constant power outages. Nicky Weimar, Chief Economist - Nedbank

