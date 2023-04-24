Worker strikes in the steel and energy sectors could further weaken SA's economy
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Xanti Payi, Senior Economist at PWC Strategy.
-
Strikes are looming in the energy and steel sectors as wage negotiations remain deadlocked.
-
Unions are demanding a 15% wage hike among other benefits.
-
A large scale worker strike could cripple the sectors and further weaken the economy, warn economists.
Economists are warning that a strike in the steel and energy sector will have a ravaging impact on South Africa’s already weakened economy.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA kicked off wage negotiations in the steel and energy sectors in April.
Wage negotiations have already stalled at ArcelorMittal SA, Africa's biggest steelmaker, making the likelihood of a strike all that more inevitable.
Numsa is demanding a 15% pay increase.
In the energy sector, unions are also demanding a 15% wage increase for Eskom employees, as well as other benefits including a housing and electricity allowance.
Eskom is only offering a 3.75% wage hike.
Xanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy says the economy can ill afford strike action.
Can we afford much more disruptions? Because really, that is what has defined our problems.Xanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy
Wherever you look there's crisis, and what will business do to actually try and find some sort of resilience going forward.Xanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy
It's going to take a huge effort, especially in businesses to try and see what you can do, what you can salvage to actually keep things positive.Xanti Payi, senior economist at PWC Strategy
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN
