Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title
The destination of the Premier League title could well be decided on Wednesday when league leaders Arsenal travel to second place Man City in a clash that both managers are calling a final.
The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games in hand on their rivals.
A win for City will close the gap to just 2 points, but Arsenal can give themselves some breathing room if they claim the 3 points.
Speaking on #MSW, renowned football commentator, Duane Dell’oca says Arsenal have their fate in their own hands.
They obviously play City on Wednesday and have to play Chelsea and Newcastle as well. Forest might also be a tricky game given that they are fighting relegation. Three successive draws have lead to people asking questions about Arsenal, especially when they drop points to a team like Southampton who have lost 20 of their 32 games this season.Duane Dell’oca, Football Commentator
There does seem to be a great lack of experience. You get experience by making mistakes but unfortunately it seems like they are making some of those mistakes at the wrong time. Saliba’s absence has also been a massive blow and will be a massive concern in terms of their build up play as they now move the ball a lot slower without him.Duane Dell’oca, Football Commentator
As for City, they have been relentless in their pursuit of a 3rd consecutive title.
Dell’oca believes they have what it takes to equal Manchester United's record of 3 straight title wins
From City’s perspective, Wednesday’s game is definitely a final. They know that they still trail Arsenal and they will be behind the Gunners if they lose that game. For Arsenal it’s a 6 point game, if City win they will be 2 points behind with 2 games in hand and for a side like City, they will be confident that they can surpass ArsenalDuane Dell’oca, Football Commentator
Watch below for the full interview with Duane Dell'oca:
This article first appeared on 947 : Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title
Source : @ManCity/Twitter
