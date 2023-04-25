NPA expects more prosecutions to follow in Ackerman sex trafficking case





JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that more prosecutions were set to follow in the child rape ring case against convicted sex trafficker Gerhard Ackerman and senior advocate, Paul Kennedy.

On Monday, Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography.

The 52-year-old ran the ring with Kennedy between 2019 and 2021.

Judge Mahomed Ismail found that Ackerman pimped teenage boys to adult men for a living.

But Ackerman insists that he employed the boys to work in his massage parlour where the clients often required what he called a happy ending.

"I can safetly say that the accused's evidence was so poor and contradictory that it should be rejected save where it accords with the State's evidence."

Judge Ismail pulled no punches in his judgment of Ackerman, calling him a cunning, blatant liar.

"I have seen people lie but the manner that he lied in this court under oath in this court is shocking to say the least."

However, many of Ackerman’s adult male clients who paid to perform lewed sexual acts on the children are yet to be charged.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwane said that the investigations into Ackerman’s child rape ring were continuing.

"The accused himself in his own evidence has indicated that there are about more than 100 children that went through his hands, so it therefore shows us, as the prosecution, that there is a lot of work that should happen."

The convicted child rapist will return to the high court in July for a testimony on his psychologist's report.

