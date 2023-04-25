South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'
Lester Kiewit interviews Prof Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.
- In early April, the National Health Department declared measles outbreaks in all nine provinces
- According to UNICEF, 67 million children worldwide are unvaccinated
- The number of measles cases is rising
UNICEF estimates that 67 million children worldwide are unvaccinated against measles.
South Africa recorded 960 cases so far this year, a great cause for concern, says McCullough.
RELATED: Measles outbreak declared in Cape Metro, vaccination campaign underway
Within the past month, catch-up vaccines have been rolled out for kids between the ages of 16 months old and 15 years old.
The measles outbreak currently affects:
- Five-year-olds to nine-year-olds: 43%
- One-year-olds to four-year-olds: 24%
- 10-year-olds to 14-year-olds: 20%
RELATED: (MEASLES UPDATE) Kids between 6 months and 15 years to receive extra vaccine
McCullough is encouraging parents to have their kids vaccinated as soon as possible.
Measles is so much worse than Covid could ever be.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
Measles is a worry for us; it's a killer.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
We really need to consider that there is a prime and tested vaccine and we need to try and get everybody vaccinated.Prof Mignan McCullough, Head – SA Paediatrics Association
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/service/immunisation
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister
Gwede Mantashe was in studio discussing power sharing between the electricity ministry and the energy portfolio and more.Read More
Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
A research group from the University of Pretoria is working to answer this question: why do mosquitoes bite some and not others?Read More
Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal
Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that he was allowed to designate any place as a point of entry in the country if necessary.Read More
Child dies after vehicle he was travelling in crashes in Mitchells Plain
Police said that a Toyota Quantum and a BMW collided on the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive on Monday and at the time, the minibus taxi was transporting 24 passengers.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
Gerhard Ackerman's crimes could have been prevented, says mother of victim
Before Ackerman was charged and tried for pimping teenage boys to adult men, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault for allegedly forcing an 11-year-old to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in 2018.Read More
NPA expects more prosecutions to follow in Ackerman sex trafficking case
On Monday, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography.Read More
ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.Read More