Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!
If you didn't know, Alfredo (hence, the nickname, Al) James Pacino is an Academy Award-winning Italian-American actor, considered one of the greatest and most influential ones of the 20th century.
Today, Al Pacino turns 83 years old and so we celebrate his most iconic on-screen moments.
1) The Godfather (1, 2 and 3)
Who can forget the magnificent, Michael Corleone? Pacino played this role like he was born for it.
The actor was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in The Godfather in 1973, and then again in 1975 for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.
2) Scarface
In this one, Pacino delivered an award-winning performance that made him the recipient of a Golden Globe and Academy Award.
Of course, the iconic line 'Say hello to my little friend' was born because of this film.
3) House of Gucci
Pacino played Aldo Gucci in the 2021 film, acting alongside Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Lady Gaga and Jeremy Irons.
He was nominated for a SAG Award for his performance.
4) Donnie Brasco (1997)
Based on the 1988 non-fiction book, Donnie Brasco: My Undercover Life in the Mafia - Al Pacino (or Lefty Ruggiero in this one) starred alongside Johnny Depp for this one to expose the Bonanno crime family.
5) Any Given Sunday (1999)
From mafia bosses to playing a football coach, Pacino joined a star-studded ensemble cast including Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Dennis Quaid, LL Cool J and Charlton Heston.
Of course, there are many more iconic Al Pacino films and moments but if we had to list them all, we'd be here all day!
Here's to 83 years of awesome!
This article first appeared on KFM : Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Al_Pacino_Roma_Film_Fest_cropped.jpg
More from Entertainment
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.Read More
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.Read More
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!Read More
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.Read More
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing
Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.Read More
Happy 81st birthday, Barbra Streisand! We celebrate her 8 most iconic moments
Legendary musician and actress Barbra Streisand celebrates her 81st birthday today.Read More
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action
Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.Read More
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89
Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.Read More
Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin
The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.Read More