[WATCH] Kate Middleton’s secret trick for positioning herself in photos
Not quite getting the right angles in your photographs? Kate Middleton has just the hack for you!
A video of her fancy footwork in which she subtly repositions herself while posing for a picture is going viral.
Middleton stands for a photo with Mary, Crown Princess of Demark and Queen Margrethe II of Demark.
She effortlessly shuffles sideways despite wearing high heels.
I’m crying I never noticed this before 😭 pic.twitter.com/KXvuxCPk86' Aimee🌷 (@CambridgeAimee) April 23, 2023
Many social media users found the Princess’ behavior both adorable and incredibly relatable.
😂😂😂😂 oh my goodness. I’ve watched this far too many times. She is just so relatable' It’s me, Zee! (@ZebraZeeNRL) April 23, 2023
Catherine is the cutest Princess ever🥰 I love her 😍🥰🥰💖💖 pic.twitter.com/ULmhQiQSyc' who (@clari_rl_) April 23, 2023
Why is this so adorable and relatable?!' Sasha 🧣🧁 (@Saucydragonfly) April 24, 2023
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Kate Middleton’s secret trick for positioning herself in photos
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_64566452_the-duchess-of-cambridge.html
More from Lifestyle
World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?
Most of us may have had at least one bad work experience, which we may not necessarily want to have on our CV.Read More
The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding
Your favourite chip shop might be in trouble as loadshedding sparks a shortage of frozen fries in SA.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Kia Sportage
Can Kia's new Sportage stand up to its rivals?Read More
[WATCH] Little girl wants to stop eating meat FOREVER, but she loves bacon
In the viral video, she is very upset, saying animals like chickens and pigs should not be killed for food.Read More
What would happen if all the mosquitoes in the world disappeared?
Most people hate mosquitoes. Would their extinction affect the world?Read More
[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.Read More
7 air fryer hacks that you need to try
Air fryers are quickly becoming everyone’s favourite kitchen gadget.Read More
[PICS] Rent Dr Nandipha and Thabo Bester’s Joburg mansion for R70 000 per month
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester’s mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg, is back on the market.Read More
Explore these museums FOR FREE on Freedom Day
On Thursday (27 April), Mzansi commemorates Freedom Day with free entry into selected Iziko Museums.Read More