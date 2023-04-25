Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted All the news you need to know. 25 April 2023 1:47 PM
[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister Gwede Mantashe was in studio discussing power sharing between the electricity ministry and the energy portfolio and more. 25 April 2023 1:28 PM
Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others A research group from the University of Pretoria is working to answer this question: why do mosquitoes bite some and not others? 25 April 2023 10:19 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!' Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor. 25 April 2023 9:08 AM
ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments... 25 April 2023 6:22 AM
Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts. 24 April 2023 2:57 PM
View all Politics
'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Ot... 24 April 2023 8:49 PM
Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’ The Taiwanese tech manufacturer's Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg. 24 April 2023 8:04 PM
SA may avoid technical recession in Q1 of 2023, thanks to the industrial sector Positive numbers from SA's industrial sector might be enough for the country to avoid a technical recession in the first quarter o... 24 April 2023 7:31 PM
View all Business
World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV? Most of us may have had at least one bad work experience, which we may not necessarily want to have on our CV. 25 April 2023 2:55 PM
The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding Your favourite chip shop might be in trouble as loadshedding sparks a shortage of frozen fries in SA. 25 April 2023 2:32 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Kia Sportage Can Kia's new Sportage stand up to its rivals? 25 April 2023 2:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games i... 24 April 2023 8:58 PM
'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back' Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor. 24 April 2023 8:12 PM
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Cl... 23 April 2023 7:32 PM
View all Sport
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true. 24 April 2023 2:04 PM
View all Entertainment
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'

25 April 2023 9:08 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
coalition politics
Al Jama-ah
Thapelo Amad

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A.

On Monday, Thapelo Amad stepped down as the Mayor of Johannesburg, just short of 100 days after being elected into office.

Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad at a media briefing about the water supply challenges in Gauteng on 26 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@CityofJoburgZA
Joburg Mayor Thapelo Amad at a media briefing about the water supply challenges in Gauteng on 26 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@CityofJoburgZA

RELATED: Who is the new Johannesburg mayor, Thapelo Amad?

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A (Amad's party), defends his decision to step down.

Hendricks says it's a lie that Amad is unsuited as mayor, adding that he has done a 'fantastic' job during his short term.

I don't know where this narrative comes from...

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

In the interview, Bingwa points out that Amad does not have even basic knowledge of how a council operates, eliciting an angry response from Hendricks.

You are talking rubbish! Amad is a fantastic mayor, he did a good job!

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

Media people mustn't become politicians.

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

Amad is the best mayor since 2016.

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'




25 April 2023 9:08 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
coalition politics
Al Jama-ah
Thapelo Amad

More from Local

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted

25 April 2023 1:47 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe at his media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 March 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister

25 April 2023 1:28 PM

Gwede Mantashe was in studio discussing power sharing between the electricity ministry and the energy portfolio and more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others

25 April 2023 10:19 AM

A research group from the University of Pretoria is working to answer this question: why do mosquitoes bite some and not others?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his family in the Eastern Cape on Eid Al-Fitr. Picture: Instagram

Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal

25 April 2023 9:51 AM

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that he was allowed to designate any place as a point of entry in the country if necessary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Child dies after vehicle he was travelling in crashes in Mitchells Plain

25 April 2023 9:36 AM

Police said that a Toyota Quantum and a BMW collided on the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive on Monday and at the time, the minibus taxi was transporting 24 passengers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Western Cape Government

South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'

25 April 2023 8:42 AM

Measles is so much worse than Covid could ever be, says Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography in the Johannesburg High Court on 24 April 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Gerhard Ackerman's crimes could have been prevented, says mother of victim

25 April 2023 8:39 AM

Before Ackerman was charged and tried for pimping teenage boys to adult men, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault for allegedly forcing an 11-year-old to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography in the Johannesburg High Court on 24 April 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

NPA expects more prosecutions to follow in Ackerman sex trafficking case

25 April 2023 7:01 AM

On Monday, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan

25 April 2023 6:22 AM

Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Hilton Teper - Wikimedia Commons

'It has become a shell' - Chris Taylor on vandalism of Bailey's Cottage

24 April 2023 5:35 PM

The historic Bailey’s cottage in Muizenberg was reportedly broken into and vandalised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted

25 April 2023 1:47 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan

25 April 2023 6:22 AM

Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The community of Lindelani, Ward 5, in KwaDukuza gathered for Ramaphosa to address them on Saturday. He was in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast town to campaign for the ANC ahead of the 2024 general election. Picture: screengrab.

Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k

24 April 2023 2:57 PM

Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bloemfontein High Court. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News.

NPA's first state capture case ends in acquittal

24 April 2023 2:18 PM

The Bloemfentein High Court dissmissed the National Prosecuting Authority’s first State Capture case to go on trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa. Picture: 702.

Bantu Holomisa (UDM) proposes a 'single banner opposition party' to unseat ANC

24 April 2023 11:50 AM

Bantu Holomisa says there isn't a single political party in the opposition benches that can remove the ANC alone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

On the side-lines of the ANC NEC meeting, David Makhura engaged the media on discussions about interventions needed to ensure functionality of coalition governments on 23 April 2023. Picture: Twitter/MYANC

ANC open to coalitions with all parties if they are aligned to its principles

24 April 2023 7:15 AM

During its NEC meeting on Sunday, the ruling party discussed proposals on coalitions where NEC member David Makhura said that though the ANC did not rule out working with other political parties, there were some non-negotiables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© khunaspix/123rf.com

[LISTEN] E Cape govt fixes up run-down Bulembu Airport for UAE royal arrival

21 April 2023 6:12 PM

The Eastern Cape government fixed up the Bulembu Airport near Qonce after a R20 million donation from the United Arab Emirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A ballot paper for the 2019 general elections. Picture: EWN

The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections

21 April 2023 7:37 AM

With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

G4S prison guard Motanyane Masukela (right) appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 20 April 2023. He is accused of aiding Thabo Bester’s escape from prison in May last year. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Another arrest made in Thabo Bester case

21 April 2023 7:16 AM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the AU Summit in Ethiopia on 19 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?

20 April 2023 9:48 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'

World

Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others

Local

[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister

Local

EWN Highlights

Sentencing of 'Tsakane graveyard rapist' postponed

25 April 2023 6:30 PM

Ekurhuleni Soca first step to 'restore dignity' of residents: ANC-EFF coalition

25 April 2023 5:55 PM

4 men accused of murdering Sindiso Magaqa plead not guilty

25 April 2023 5:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA