[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Bongani Bingwa interviews Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A.
On Monday, Thapelo Amad stepped down as the Mayor of Johannesburg, just short of 100 days after being elected into office.
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A (Amad's party), defends his decision to step down.
Hendricks says it's a lie that Amad is unsuited as mayor, adding that he has done a 'fantastic' job during his short term.
I don't know where this narrative comes from...Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A
In the interview, Bingwa points out that Amad does not have even basic knowledge of how a council operates, eliciting an angry response from Hendricks.
You are talking rubbish! Amad is a fantastic mayor, he did a good job!Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A
Media people mustn't become politicians.Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A
Amad is the best mayor since 2016.Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader – Al Jama-A
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
