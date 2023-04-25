



CAPE TOWN - A child has died in an accident involving a private transport vehicle in Mitchells Plain.

Police said that a Toyota Quantum and a BMW collided on the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive on Monday and at the time, the minibus taxi was transporting 24 passengers.

The passengers were pupils from a number of schools in and around Mitchells Plain.

Cape Town Police's Frederick Van Wyk said that Lentegeur police detectives were investigating a case of culpable homicide, and no one's been arrested yet.

“One of the children, a boy aged between 8 and 10 was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries and later died due to injury sustained. The other children were treated on the scene and taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.”

Last week, a Delft pupil was killed by a passing vehicle outside the school.

This article first appeared on EWN : Child dies after vehicle he was travelling in crashes in Mitchells Plain