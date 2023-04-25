Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said that he was allowed to designate any place as a point of entry in the country if necessary, following the arrival of the United Arab Emirates president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, who arrived on holiday at an airport in the Eastern Cape last week.
Motsoaledi confirmed that the UAE president actually arrived at Bulembu Airport with an entourage of 680 people and that they all had the necessary documentation to enter the country.
ALSO READ: Cope, ATM call on Ramaphosa to justify UAE president's 'backdoor entry' into SA
However, controversy has clouded the arrival of the UAE president's fleet of aircraft, since the province received millions from the UAE to upgrade the airport before their arrival.
But the Eastern Cape province and Home Affairs Department said that all necessary procedures to facilitate this visit was followed and they had applied new points of entry to heads of state before.
Motsoaledi said that the assigned point of entry was legal.
"Section 9A of the Immigration Act allows a minister to designate any point - it doesn't have to be an airport, it doesn't have to be a seaport. When you do so, you must now apply all the immigration laws, you must send immigration officers there with their stamps. If there are goods, you must send Sars, if there are weapons, you must call in border patrol."
This article first appeared on EWN : Motsoaledi defends UAE president landing in EC, says point of entry was legal
More from Local
The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Mantashe says there's no fight between him and the Electricity Minister
Gwede Mantashe was in studio discussing power sharing between the electricity ministry and the energy portfolio and more.Read More
Why mosquitoes bite some people and not others
A research group from the University of Pretoria is working to answer this question: why do mosquitoes bite some and not others?Read More
Child dies after vehicle he was travelling in crashes in Mitchells Plain
Police said that a Toyota Quantum and a BMW collided on the corner of Marguerite Street and AZ Berman Drive on Monday and at the time, the minibus taxi was transporting 24 passengers.Read More
[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'
Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.Read More
South Africa records 960 measles cases: 'It's a killer. Much worse than Covid'
Measles is so much worse than Covid could ever be, says Mignan McCullough, Head of the SA Paediatrics Association.Read More
Gerhard Ackerman's crimes could have been prevented, says mother of victim
Before Ackerman was charged and tried for pimping teenage boys to adult men, he was charged with four counts of sexual assault for allegedly forcing an 11-year-old to touch his private parts at the Morningside Country Club in 2018.Read More
NPA expects more prosecutions to follow in Ackerman sex trafficking case
On Monday, Gerhard Ackerman was convicted of over 700 counts of rape, sex trafficking, attempted murder and the creation and distribution of child pornography.Read More
ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan
Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.Read More