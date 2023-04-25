Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
Bongani Bingwa chats to Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent about what’s happening in the world [skip to 3:46].
Friends actor, Matthew Perry, has apologised after questioning why Keanu Reeves was still alive while other actors have died.
In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry writes: “Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”
Regretting his comment, Perry confirmed that Reeves’ name will be removed from future versions of the book.
[Perry] now says that it was a stupid thing to do, it was a mean thing to do and he has apologised.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Matthew_Perry_2013.jpg
