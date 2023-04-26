Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
National Prosecuting Authority
Guptas

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Lester Kiewit interviews Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

  • The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) first state capture trial against the Guptas was completely 'bungled'
  • The State was ill-prepared in producing enough evidence to convict the Guptas for alleged money laundering
  • The NPA needs to be held accountable for the failed case, says Van Vuuren

What should've been a 'cornerstone' for the National Prosecuting Authority ended up being a completely 'bungled' case, says Van Vuuren.

This case was presented to the Free State High Court with the intention of ensuring the extradition of the Guptas.

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News
FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

RELATED: NPA not ruling out Gupta brothers' chase, 'talks at high level', says Seboka

According to Van Vuuren, the State lacked:

  • Key evidence (as it was not submitted)
  • Strong arguments
  • Key witness testimonies (as they were rejected)

He argues that the NPA must be held accountable as this failed case allows for broader networks around the Gupta case to avoid accountability.

RELATED: Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA

The state came ill-prepared. They didn't do their homework. They didn't send their best prosecutor.

Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

Therein lies the problem within the NPA at the moment about the lack of seriousness with which they are tackling these incredibly important state capture cases.

Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

The case fell apart because the National Prosecuting Authority absolutely bungled this case.

Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

There has to be accountability at the NPA. We need to know why they've done what they've done.

Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




