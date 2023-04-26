State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'
Lester Kiewit interviews Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.
- The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) first state capture trial against the Guptas was completely 'bungled'
- The State was ill-prepared in producing enough evidence to convict the Guptas for alleged money laundering
- The NPA needs to be held accountable for the failed case, says Van Vuuren
What should've been a 'cornerstone' for the National Prosecuting Authority ended up being a completely 'bungled' case, says Van Vuuren.
This case was presented to the Free State High Court with the intention of ensuring the extradition of the Guptas.
RELATED: NPA not ruling out Gupta brothers' chase, 'talks at high level', says Seboka
According to Van Vuuren, the State lacked:
- Key evidence (as it was not submitted)
- Strong arguments
- Key witness testimonies (as they were rejected)
He argues that the NPA must be held accountable as this failed case allows for broader networks around the Gupta case to avoid accountability.
RELATED: Government must account for failed Gupta extradition, says DA
The state came ill-prepared. They didn't do their homework. They didn't send their best prosecutor.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
Therein lies the problem within the NPA at the moment about the lack of seriousness with which they are tackling these incredibly important state capture cases.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
The case fell apart because the National Prosecuting Authority absolutely bungled this case.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
There has to be accountability at the NPA. We need to know why they've done what they've done.Hennie Van Vuuren, Director – Open Secrets
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family
Eyewitness News has returned to the area to assess the progress in assisting families after the dam collapsed at the diamond mine last September, releasing a mixture of mining waste that demolished the landscape and homes.Read More
De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa to shed light on Eskom corruption claims
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Wednesday expected to spill the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.Read More
Corruption still a factor at Eskom, Gordhan tells MPs
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that he would be meeting with the board of Eskom to discuss the ongoing corruption at both a corporate and a procurement level.Read More
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court
In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).Read More
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity
"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.Read More
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit
Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?Read More
Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele
Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.Read More
A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom
Although winter outlooks remain bleak, the utility did say that for the first time in six years, it would be able to release funds for capital expenditure.Read More
Free State solar case unlikely to threaten CT's private energy plans: Hill-Lewis
Eskom recently won a case against a Free State town that was making use of a private solar farm to mitigate loadshedding.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us
The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?
Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.Read More
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections
With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls.Read More
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'
Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.Read More
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga
There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the saga, it is important to highlight the positives we can draw, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?
A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.Read More
Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?
Is this the solution to the bane of our existence?Read More
What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.Read More
Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly
Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.Read More