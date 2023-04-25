Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Little girl wants to stop eating meat FOREVER, but she loves bacon

25 April 2023 1:31 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Chicken
bacon
What's Gone Viral with Khabazela

In the viral video, she is very upset, saying animals like chickens and pigs should not be killed for food.

Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral.

A video of a little girl upset about eating animals is trending.

"I don't like that because I like nature," says the distraught girl.

She does, however, admit to a love for bacon and chicken.

@mrssallyj Poor Clara! 😭😂😭 Remix with roshyatt IG #vegan #nomeat #veggiediet #fyp ♬ original sound - MrsSallyJ

Scroll up to see what else is going viral.


This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Little girl wants to stop eating meat FOREVER, but she loves bacon




