The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted





Another day, another Johannesburg Mayor on his way. That’s the lead on The Midday Report today.

Ahead of a motion of no confidence to be tabled with the city council, the incumbent decided to avoid all that commotion and instead tendered his resignation.

Thapelo Amad, the recently elected Al Jama-ah candidate, handed in his papers on Monday evening.

Amad, who held the post for less than 100 days, was but the latest in a long line of office bearers who have functioned as seat warmers for the mayoral offices.

Now the city, once again, is on the lookout for someone to take on the role.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Fred Nel, the DA Gauteng Chairperson, about Amad vacating the position, and to Dr Kagiso Pooe of Wits School of Governance about what’s to come.

Once again, the resignation of Amad shows that there's instability in the opposing coalition. We believe that Joburg needs stability now more than ever. Fred Nel, DA Gauteng Chairperson

It just seems to be horse trading [between the coalition parties] and people flexing their muscles going into 2024. The unfortunate thing is, and you only have to go to the CBD and certain parts of Johannesburg to see, that it's the citizens that are getting the rough end of the stick here. Dr Kagiso Pooe, Wits School of Governance

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Enyobeni Tavern owners appear in court where they face two counts each of selling liquor to underage children.

Gift of the Givers aiding the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to transport South Africans out of Sudan.

