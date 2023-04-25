[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Kia Sportage





The all-new 5th-generation Kia Sportage is a medium SUV that's just chomping at the bit to take on the premium-car market with its luxurious features and impressive performance.

Does it have what it takes to stand out in a very competitive and crowded market? We certainly think so.

Let's get the obvious out of the way.

The exterior look of Sportage sure is something different.

It's hard to describe in words, but just take a look at the pictures.

You certainly won’t mistake the Sportage for any other car, that’s for sure.

Kia has certainly upped its game in terms of design, by targeting premium-car buyers who are looking for a touch of luxury in a compact crossover.

To our eyes, the overall design is sophisticated and modern, with sleek lines, a bold front grille, and the striking boomerang LED headlights gives the Sportage a commanding presence on the road.

The 19-inch alloy wheels only further add to its sporty and aggressive stance.

It's a car that demands attention and 100% stands out among its competitors in the medium SUV segment.

Whether this design will have longevity is another story, but for now, it's certainly making a statement.

When you step into the cabin, things aren’t so dramatic.

The Sportage has an expansive infotainment touchscreen, which genuinely resembles a small, curved LED TV that envelopes the driver.

It's a sight to behold, and the integration of physical knobs for climate control that transform into volume and track selection controllers with a press of a button is a clever touch.

The connectivity options are also plentiful, with USB-A and USB-C ports in the front, and even USB-C ports in the backs of the front seats for rear passengers.

Yes, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility are standard, making navigation a breeze with Google Maps displayed on a mesmerizing 12.3-inch high-res curved screen.

The front seats of the Sportage are comfortable and offer good outward visibility, with plenty of thigh and lateral support.

We did think the seats were a touch on the hard side, so the potential for a long road trip can be uncomfortable, but that might just be us. Rear legroom is acceptable, and although the wheelbase of the new Sportage is only 10 mm longer than its predecessor, it still manages to offer a bigger boot area and more utility space when the rear seats are folded down, making it a practical choice for families.

A quick note on the boot. It comes with a dimple rubber mat that does a great job of preventing cargo from sliding around. It's so good in fact, it really should be standard in all cars.

On the road, the Sportage impresses with its refinement and serenity.

Kia has improved the level of noise, vibration, and harshness control with each iteration of the Sportage, and it shows in the cabin's overall build quality and the upmarket nature of its materials.

Some colleagues have noted the ride quality is a bit firmer than ideal, but we didn’t get that sense.

Whether on smooth road surfaces or a bit of gravel, the Sportage felt planted, easily controllable, and secure, making it a comfortable family car for long-distance travels - barring the aforementioned hard seat - or dealing with traffic on the daily commute.

The all-new Kia Sportage seems positioned to win over premium-car buyers who are looking to downsize without losing out on luxury.

With its premium cabin ambiance, advanced features, and impressive performance, the Sportage is a worthy contender in the medium SUV segment, going head-to-head with the likes of the VW Tiguan.

If you're in the market for a family car that offers style, comfort, and performance, the Kia Sportage should definitely be on your list.