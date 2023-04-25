The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding
Just when you thought loadshedding couldn’t get any worse, it has come for the fries.
That’s right, your favourite fries (or slap chips) could be at risk as loadshedding impacts the manufacturing of frozen French fries in South Africa.
One of the largest producers in the country McCain, revealed to News24 that it cannot process French fries at its usual capacity.
This makes it difficult to keep up with the demand.
The shortage has already affected some retail stores, fast-food chains and restaurants.
This article first appeared on 947 : The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding
Source : Freeimages.com
