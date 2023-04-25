What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?
Clarence Ford speaks with Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral Systems Researcher at My Vote Counts.
- Letshele says it will be challenging for independent candidates
- She says they may struggle with funding and resources
According to Letshele, with the current system we have in place it will be extremely challenging for independent candidates to gain power.
She explains that there is not a level playing field for these candidates, as they need around 6000-7000 signatures to register with the IEC and they may struggle for resources and funding to gain votes.
Letshele adds that the system does not only create challenges for independents but also new smaller political parties.
She says that in order for independent candidates to make an impact, the voters will play a critical role.
It really is going to be difficult going against such big machinery, that is political parties.Letlhogonolo Letshele, Electoral Systems Researcher - My Vote Counts
Listen to the interview for more.
