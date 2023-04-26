[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will





The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

- 75% of South Africans pass away without leaving a will

- "Where there’s no will, there’s drama" is the message of Capital Legacy's new TV campaign

This week, Capital Legacy's "Where there's no will" campaign is the hero pick for Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

The 15-second TV spot tackles the consequences of not leaving a will without any of the heavy-handedness that can colour a commercial centered on death.

What Patricios particularly likes about the Capital Legacy campaign is that it builds intrigue.

We see a dramatic fight erupt, only learning at the end that it's a family feud sparked by the death of a loved one who left no last will and testament.

It's a really great storyline that I think a lot of people can relate to. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

The message is also very, very clear. Even though they do sell insurance and other things, this commercial is focused. All it says is 'get a will done', full stop. Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

There is one thing that's missing though, Patricios feels.

That is a call to action taking consumers to the website which explains estate planning and drawing up a will in simple terms.

Watch the entertaining advert below:

