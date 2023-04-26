[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model? Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem? 26 April 2023 9:43 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe Police confirm that Goodness was found on Wednesday and has been safely reunited with friends. 26 April 2023 6:19 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow. 26 April 2023 3:15 PM
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman. 26 April 2023 12:16 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago. 26 April 2023 9:20 AM
View all Business
How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world Value for money? We did research to see how much PRIME costs in specific parts of the world. 26 April 2023 2:10 PM
Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’ The columnist recently penned an article where he says the demise of the Die Son is ‘a spit in the face of coloured readers’. 26 April 2023 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them Mattel partners with medical experts to make the first-ever Barbie doll representing women living with Down Syndrome. 26 April 2023 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, wri... 26 April 2023 6:38 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will

26 April 2023 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
last will and testament
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros

There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.

- 75% of South Africans pass away without leaving a will

- "Where there’s no will, there’s drama" is the message of Capital Legacy's new TV campaign

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Capital Legacy's "Where there's no will" campaign is the hero pick for Oresti Patricios, CEO of the Ornico Group.

Screengrab from Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign on YouTube
Screengrab from Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign on YouTube

The 15-second TV spot tackles the consequences of not leaving a will without any of the heavy-handedness that can colour a commercial centered on death.

What Patricios particularly likes about the Capital Legacy campaign is that it builds intrigue.

We see a dramatic fight erupt, only learning at the end that it's a family feud sparked by the death of a loved one who left no last will and testament.

It's a really great storyline that I think a lot of people can relate to.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

The message is also very, very clear. Even though they do sell insurance and other things, this commercial is focused. All it says is 'get a will done', full stop.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

There is one thing that's missing though, Patricios feels.

That is a call to action taking consumers to the website which explains estate planning and drawing up a will in simple terms.

Watch the entertaining advert below:

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Capital Legacy discussion at 1:51)




26 April 2023 7:58 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
last will and testament
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros

More from Business

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: @SAReserveBank/Twitter

Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?

26 April 2023 9:43 PM

Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A ZIM$ 100 000 000 000 000 note. © swisshippo/123rf.com

Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar

26 April 2023 7:47 PM

While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

26 April 2023 7:22 PM

Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

26 April 2023 9:20 AM

The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity

25 April 2023 10:22 PM

"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit

25 April 2023 8:40 PM

Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of the Nedbank Group. Image: South African Reserve Bank @SAReserveBank

Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele

25 April 2023 7:28 PM

Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach pictured in court on 1 March 2016. Picture: EWN

'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career

24 April 2023 8:49 PM

Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Asus unveils its Zenbook S 13, the ‘world’s slimmest OLED laptop’

24 April 2023 8:04 PM

The Taiwanese tech manufacturer's Zenbook S 13 OLED is only 1cm thick and weighs only 1 kg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

PRIME Hydration's energy drink range. Picture: PRIME website

How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world

26 April 2023 2:10 PM

Value for money? We did research to see how much PRIME costs in specific parts of the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Steve Buissinne from Pixabay

Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’

26 April 2023 1:42 PM

The columnist recently penned an article where he says the demise of the Die Son is ‘a spit in the face of coloured readers’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Video screengrab from Mattel on Instagram @mattel

[WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them

26 April 2023 12:29 PM

Mattel partners with medical experts to make the first-ever Barbie doll representing women living with Down Syndrome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman sitting on a toilet and using phone. Photo: Pexels/Miriam Alonso

The dirty truth about your phone: why you need to stop scrolling in the bathroom

26 April 2023 12:11 PM

Using your phone when you’re on the toilet is a horrid habit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: White handed gibbon. Picture: needvid from Pixabay

The mystery of a gibbon's seemingly immaculate conception has been solved

26 April 2023 12:03 PM

Zookeepers were confused when a female gibbon alone in her cage managed to fall pregnant in 2021, but they finally have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ChatGPT: how to use AI as a virtual financial advisor

26 April 2023 11:28 AM

From chatbots and virtual assistants to fraud detection and risk management, AI is now being used in many areas of finance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kids and screen time – an expert offers advice for parents and teachers

26 April 2023 10:34 AM

How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today? An expert from The Conversation shares their recommendations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volunteer Wildfire Services: Instagram

Cape Town firefighters bag R180K in Two Oceans Marathon (they ran in full gear!)

26 April 2023 8:23 AM

Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan raised over R180 000 for the Volunteer Wildfire Services during the Two Oceans Marathon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity

25 April 2023 10:22 PM

"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

26 April 2023 6:38 AM

The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A ballot paper for the 2019 general elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections

21 April 2023 7:37 AM

With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

20 April 2023 7:12 PM

Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga

20 April 2023 6:48 AM

There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the saga, it is important to highlight the positives we can draw, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube

Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?

19 April 2023 7:20 PM

A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?

19 April 2023 12:37 PM

Is this the solution to the bane of our existence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ nexusplexus/123rf.com

What does the future hold? How foreSIGHT can help create more prosperity

18 April 2023 7:20 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "Facing Our Futures: How foresight, futures design and strategy creates prosperity and growth" by Nikolas Badminton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Check obscure abbreviations on your bank statement or you could pay dearly

13 April 2023 7:22 PM

Check the debit orders going off your account - you could be paying for services you're not using anymore. Wendy Knowler relates the horror story of one consumer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

Local

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

Business Politics

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Ezanamuhla: Abahlinzeki bokudla ezikolweni zaseKZN bahlulwe umsebenzi

27 April 2023 1:43 AM

The day that was: De Ruyter on corrupt politicians, more on Bester's victim

27 April 2023 1:39 AM

'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube

26 April 2023 11:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA