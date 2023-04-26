Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar





Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa at Work.

- The Zimbabwe dollar 'parallel rate' is moving rapidly downhill with some estimates putting it at 2 000 ZWL against the US dollar

- At the same time inflation has slowed, thanks to a new 'blended rate' measure introduced by the county's Central Bank

A ZIM$ 100 000 000 000 000 note. © swisshippo/123rf.com

Zimbabwe's government is looking at introducing a gold-backed digital currency as a way to stabilise its plummeting dollar.

The country's Reserve Bank is finalising a date to start the proposed bullion-backed digital currency, Deputy Governor Innocent Matshe told MyBroadband.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dianna Games (CEO of Africa at Work) about the depreciating Zimbabwe dollar (ZWL) and the inflation rate that is decreasing at the same time.

I think people are so punch-drunk from the twists and turns of economic policy over many years... People were just commenting on Twitter that the Zimbabwe dollar had declined by more than 100% in the last month alone, moving from 1 000 Zim dollars against the US dollar just a month ago to 2 000 Zim dollars. Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games says it is difficult to get a clear picture of exactly what is driving this latest depreciation.

"For a while the black market or parallel rate and the official rate have pretty much been on par... but suddenly it's started drifting again."

According to Bloomberg, Zimbabwe’s currency trades at 1 001 ZWL against $1 but is typically exchanged for 1 750 ZWL on the streets of Harare.

RELATED: Zimbabwe bans foreign currency, reigniting fears of hyperinflation

This, of course, is bad news for inflation Games points out.

However, inflation in Zimbabwe, as with many other things, is not what it seems she adds.

When inflation moved close to 300% in August last year, the Central Bank introduced what they call a blended rate to measure it.

Now you immediately know that this 'blended rate' will bring inflation down because that is obviously the reason they've come up with it. Instead of measuring inflation on the local currency it's a blended rate of the local currency and the US dollar. Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

The economists say it IS a better indication of economic conditions given that so many transaction are done in US dollars. What's happened is that inflation has gone down from around 300% in August, all of a sudden in February to 92% after this blended rate was introduced. In March it was down again to 87%. Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

While the statistics are there, it's the political machinations behind the scenes that people don't trust Games says.

And it might be that inflation starts rising again in the wake of the depreciation of the local currency she says, "if government allows that".

There's always something where the government doesn't have to change what it's actually doing in a fundamental political way so what they'll do is paper over the cracks... Sure, it's true to say that people are doing a lot of transactions in US dollars as well as Zimbabwe dollars... Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

... but there are about eight different rates that people use, -for mobile transactions, the official rate, the black market rate, cash... Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

The Zimbabwe economy is a convoluted story and people just have to roll with the punches... but it has a huge impact on businesses trying to source goods from outside the country... the rate that they're using or that the government sometimes forces them to use. Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Scroll up to listen to the conversation