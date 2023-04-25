Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele





Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at the Wits School of Economics and Business Science.

- The "failed state" mantra is gaining momentum in South Africa

- The latest warning comes from former government heavyweight and central banker Daniel Mminele

The chorus of warnings around the risk of South Africa becoming a failed state is becoming louder.

The latest comes from former government heavyweight Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of Nedbank Group.

After resigning as deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank Mminele served stints at Absa and on the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team.

Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of the Nedbank Group. Image: South African Reserve Bank @SAReserveBank

Mminele issued his warning at an event on Tuesday reports Bloomberg News.

"The continent’s most-industrialized nation needs strong and decisive leadership to foster public-private partnerships and address high unemployment, poverty and inequality... Mminele said."

The ex-central banker said South Africa needs a higher sense of urgency in tackling these issues and "much stronger implementation frameworks and stronger accountability frameworks”.

Otherwise, we are indeed, as many have said, running the risk of becoming a failed state because we’re already on borrowed time. Daniel Mminele

In terms of the technical definition of a failed state we can take a lot from Latin American countries Mondi says, and of course many African countries as well.

Basically, the state that's supposed to provide basic services whether it's schooling infrastructure, roads, collecting taxes and of course to protect the citizen... the state isn't capable of doing this. So ordinary citizens in a country carry on, and businesses carry on without any due regard from a functioning state. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

This is what we've seen in many African and Latin American countries and, as many of my colleagues are observing, we see similar characteristics in South Africa in a lot of areas whether it's at local or national level... where our government is failing to meet the basic constitutional responsibilities and in that regard everyone is carrying on, on their own initiative. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Your perception of the country's failings would depend largely on your status within the economy Whitfield remarks, as those in higher income groups are still cushioned from the reality to some extent.

It cuts both ways, is Mondi's take.

Even those that are receiving that R350... basically they are carrying on with their lives. The state only matters to them to get that R350... These are people that know there is a transformer that supplies basic electricity to their community, but they'll be the ones digging out those copper wires... Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

They do what they want because they know they'll get away with it. Lumkile Mondi, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Economics and Business Science

Even those South Africans that are middle class and can provide for some of the services (private schools, medical aid...) understand that overall in the medium- to long-term, their incomes are declining he notes.

