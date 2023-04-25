SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity





Bruce Whitfield interviews Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and director of The Invigilator App.

The Invigilator App was launched in South Africa three years ago as education moved online during the COVID pandemic.

"It's now an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says co-founder and directorNicholas Riemer.

@ fizkes/123rf.com

The app uses artificial intelligence to authenticate photos, flag recordings containing speech, and generate verification codes for integration into an LMS (Learning Management System).

They realised during the pandemic that the ed-tech solutions provided by the big US and UK companies were not suited for use on the African continent Riemer says.

It meant that a lot of exams were being written without the correct monitoring, and then it starts to bring the academic credibility of those assessments into jeopardy... There was a big need for a solution that was developed here in Africa that could service African schools and universities. Nicholas Riemer, Co-founder and Director - The Invigilator App

What our app was able to do was to move a whole university or a whole school online, and what this has meant post-COVID is that university lecturers and school teachers can engage with their students on a much more continuous basis. Nicholas Riemer, Co-founder and Director - The Invigilator App

The Invigilator App logo on Facebook

The app makes regular assessment economically more feasible he points out, saving on fixed costs like rental, the printing of papers and all the logistics involved in getting students into a physical venue.

All the students need is an entry-level smartphone to write their exams and study online with the Invigilator App.

Also, they need Internet connectivity only at the beginning and at the end of the activity to upload all of the data.

The solution still works through power cuts. It handles the African context as opposed to some of the other big US and UK solutions. Nicholas Riemer, Co-founder and Director - The Invigilator App

That's really been the major drawcard of the app - that the solution can work without data, without Internet connection. Nicholas Riemer, Co-founder and Director - The Invigilator App

