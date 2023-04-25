A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom
CAPE TOWN - Eskom warned it will be a very tough six months for South Africans as it grapples with more tripping units at power stations.
The struggling utility briefed Parliament’s standing committee on appropriations about the Eskom Debt Relief Bill and the company’s finances on Tuesday.
But management also briefed members of Parliament (MPs) about trying to minimise load shedding over the next six months as the country heads into what will be a tough winter for households and businesses.
Eskom management, and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan were questioned by MPs on how debt relief would help end load shedding.
The state-owned enterprise said while the debt relief will help ease the pressure, the next six months would be challenging for the country.
"Three-thousand megawatts are currently off the grid that we need to try and balance, so it's going to be a very tough six months for us," said Eskom head of generation Bheki Nxumalo.
But the utility said for the first time in six years it would be able to release funds for capital expenditure for generation, transmission, and distribution because of the debt relief.
It said this would allow it to focus on reducing unplanned outages.
This article first appeared on EWN : A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom
