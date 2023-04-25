Free State solar case unlikely to threaten CT's private energy plans: Hill-Lewis
John Maytham speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor.
Hill-Lewis says he does not think this case will impact Cape Town’s private power procurement programme
He says there was a procedural error with the case
A judge recently ruled against the Free State town of Frankfort, which had entered into a contract with a private solar farm so that it would supply solar energy to the town to mitigate loadshedding.
Hill-Lewis says that they do not think this judgement is a threat to Cape Town’s private power procurement programme, but they are studying the case carefully.
He explains that there was a procedural error with this case, and it will likely be brought back to court to be argued on its merits.
Hill-Lewis says that this case relates to using base load power to mitigate loadshedding, which they know they are not allowed to do and does not affect the plans they have in place.
According to Hill-Lewis, using power that is not a part of the base load, like Steenbras, which is kept in reserve until they receive a power alert from Eskom, is allowed.
It is kept in reserve, it is not a part of our base load profile, and therefore it is acceptable to use it to mitigate loadshedding and the same would be true of all this new power we are procuring.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
He says that this case is still one that is of interest to them, and the city may end up joining in the future.
