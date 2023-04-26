Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court





JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has now clarified that South Africa remains a signatory to the Rome Statute.

In a statement, it said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It said that regrettably, the president made an error.

To set the record straight, the Presidency said that South Africa remained a signatory to the ICC in line with a resolution of the 55th national conference of the ANC held last December.

The Presidency said that the December resolution was reaffirmed at a meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

The government is under pressure to take a decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to visit this country later year.

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Ukraine conflict.

The statement from the Presidency said that the NEC did consider withdrawing from the statute as a last resort in the absence of legal options that would result in fairness.

It also said that South Africa would work to invigorate the Malabo Protocol.

This would then establish a continental criminal court that would complement the ICC as a court of last resort.

