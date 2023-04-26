Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family Eyewitness News has returned to the area to assess the progress in assisting families after the dam collapsed at the diamond mine... 26 April 2023 8:02 AM
De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa to shed light on Eskom corruption claims Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Wednesday expected to spill the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interv... 26 April 2023 7:27 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago. 26 April 2023 9:20 AM
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media... 26 April 2023 6:46 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, wri... 26 April 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity "It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator... 25 April 2023 10:22 PM
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money? Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel... 25 April 2023 9:28 PM
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court? 25 April 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
Cape Town firefighters bag R180K in Two Oceans Marathon (they ran in full gear!) Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan raised over R180 000 for the Volunteer Wildfire Services during the Two Oceans Marathon. 26 April 2023 8:23 AM
Choices impact life expectancy: How do we encourage people to make healthy ones? The average South African’s life expectancy is 65, but how you live can make a huge difference. 25 April 2023 5:09 PM
World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV? Most of us may have had at least one bad work experience, which we may not necessarily want to have on our CV. 25 April 2023 2:55 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 g... 25 April 2023 7:59 PM
'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates. 25 April 2023 7:49 PM
Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games i... 24 April 2023 8:58 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the s... 20 April 2023 6:48 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family

26 April 2023 8:02 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Jagersfontein
Jagersfontein mine dam collapse

Eyewitness News has returned to the area to assess the progress in assisting families after the dam collapsed at the diamond mine last September, releasing a mixture of mining waste that demolished the landscape and homes.

JAGERSFONTEIN - As mopping-up operations drag on in Jagersfontein in the Free State seven months after the tragedy, a family desperately seeking answers said that the aftermath of the burst mine tailings dam would be with them for a long time.

Eyewitness News has returned to the area to assess the progress in assisting families after the dam collapsed at the diamond mine last September, releasing a mixture of mining waste that demolished the landscape and homes.

Many people were also injured as the mud moved through their houses.

Following empty promises by the goverment, the community of Charlesville and Skotti remain coated in waste.

A grieving family told Eyewitness News that they had been left in limbo after their mother was swept away.

Mantele Mokhali was holding onto her son’s hand when a barrage of slim barreled toward her but she lost her grip and was carried away by the torrent of mine waste.

Her son, Kamohelo, stares into the distance at the polluted stretch of land.

He said that his mother’s body could be anywhere.

"They searched the area and found two people but she wasn't one of them. I don't know how far they searched, they just stopped and I don't know why. They've never been here to see me or update me."

He remembers his mother being swept away.

"I remember hearing a loud sound that morning, an unusual sound. I got dressed and went outside. I ran back to go and tell my mom and dad that the side of the dam wall had burst and that we should flee but it was too late."

What remains now is a toxic-filled ghost town, frozen in time.

For Mokhali’s family, however, the ruins of Jagersfontein are a constant reminder of what they lost on that fateful day.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Jagersfontein mine dam collapse: What we know so far


This article first appeared on EWN : As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family




26 April 2023 8:02 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali
Tags:
Jagersfontein
Jagersfontein mine dam collapse

More from Local

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter during a meeting with Parliament’s public enterprises and mineral resources and energy portfolio committees on 2 November 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa to shed light on Eskom corruption claims

26 April 2023 7:27 AM

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Wednesday expected to spill the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Corruption still a factor at Eskom, Gordhan tells MPs

26 April 2023 6:57 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that he would be meeting with the board of Eskom to discuss the ongoing corruption at both a corporate and a procurement level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

26 April 2023 6:46 AM

In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity

25 April 2023 10:22 PM

"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit

25 April 2023 8:40 PM

Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of the Nedbank Group. Image: South African Reserve Bank @SAReserveBank

Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele

25 April 2023 7:28 PM

Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

While there are success stories in Africa and South Africa, there are also challenges that need to be addressed in embracing AI, starting with the lack of access to digital technology. Picture: Jekesai NJIKIZANA / AFP

A ‘very tough’ six months lie ahead for South Africans, warns Eskom

25 April 2023 5:57 PM

Although winter outlooks remain bleak, the utility did say that for the first time in six years, it would be able to release funds for capital expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Credit: @geordin.hill.lewis on Instagram

Free State solar case unlikely to threaten CT's private energy plans: Hill-Lewis

25 April 2023 5:53 PM

Eskom recently won a case against a Free State town that was making use of a private solar farm to mitigate loadshedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Beitbridge border post on 1 October 2020. Picture: AFP

Beitbridge border fence among six entry ports being prioritised by govt

25 April 2023 5:10 PM

Around R40 million was spent on the Beitbridge border fence in 2020, but three years on, it remains porous and ineffective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

Business Politics

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

Opinion Politics

Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Even if SA pulled out of ICC, it's still obligated to arrest Putin - SAIIA

26 April 2023 1:32 PM

‘They killed him like a dog’: Mbalula calls Loyiso Nkohla’s murder a ‘hit’

26 April 2023 1:25 PM

SAPS officer receives award for rescue work in aftermath of Turkiye quakes

26 April 2023 1:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA