Cape Town firefighters bag R180K in Two Oceans Marathon (they ran in full gear!)
Lester Kiewit chats to Jermaine Carelse, one of two Cape Town firefighters who participated in the Two Oceans Marathon a week ago for a charity called, Volunteer Wildfire Services. He also interviewed Claire Lotter, CEO of Volunteer Wildfire Services.
Listen to their conversation below.
If you missed it:
• Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan - firefighters from the City of Cape Town - ran The Two Oceans half-marathon in full firefighter gear on the 15 April
• Carelse and Duncan ran for Volunteer Wildfire Services, raising just over R180 000
We are super grateful. We are in desperate need of new vehicles... so the money would go to that and operational costs.Claire Lotter, CEO - Volunteer Wildfire Services
We are privileged to be part of this journey with the Volunteer Wildfire Services and thankful for the donations that have come in.Jermaine Carelse, Firefighter - City of Cape Town
Well done to these everyday heroes!
If you'd like to make a donation to the Volunteer Wildfire Services, go to their website.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town firefighters bag R180K in Two Oceans Marathon (they ran in full gear!)
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq2haihsvWT/
More from Lifestyle
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity
"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.Read More
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?
Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.Read More
Choices impact life expectancy: How do we encourage people to make healthy ones?
The average South African’s life expectancy is 65, but how you live can make a huge difference.Read More
World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?
Most of us may have had at least one bad work experience, which we may not necessarily want to have on our CV.Read More
The chips are down: SA facing a fries shortage due to loadshedding
Your favourite chip shop might be in trouble as loadshedding sparks a shortage of frozen fries in SA.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the new Kia Sportage
Can Kia's new Sportage stand up to its rivals?Read More
[WATCH] Little girl wants to stop eating meat FOREVER, but she loves bacon
In the viral video, she is very upset, saying animals like chickens and pigs should not be killed for food.Read More
What would happen if all the mosquitoes in the world disappeared?
Most people hate mosquitoes. Would their extinction affect the world?Read More
[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.Read More