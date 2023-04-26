Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Cape Town firefighters bag R180K in Two Oceans Marathon (they ran in full gear!)

26 April 2023 8:23 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Volunteer Wildfire Services
Two Oceans marathon
Cape Town firefighters

Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan raised over R180 000 for the Volunteer Wildfire Services during the Two Oceans Marathon.

Lester Kiewit chats to Jermaine Carelse, one of two Cape Town firefighters who participated in the Two Oceans Marathon a week ago for a charity called, Volunteer Wildfire Services. He also interviewed Claire Lotter, CEO of Volunteer Wildfire Services.

Listen to their conversation below.

If you missed it:

• Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan - firefighters from the City of Cape Town - ran The Two Oceans half-marathon in full firefighter gear on the 15 April

• Carelse and Duncan ran for Volunteer Wildfire Services, raising just over R180 000

We are super grateful. We are in desperate need of new vehicles... so the money would go to that and operational costs.

Claire Lotter, CEO - Volunteer Wildfire Services

We are privileged to be part of this journey with the Volunteer Wildfire Services and thankful for the donations that have come in.

Jermaine Carelse, Firefighter - City of Cape Town

Well done to these everyday heroes!

If you'd like to make a donation to the Volunteer Wildfire Services, go to their website.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : Cape Town firefighters bag R180K in Two Oceans Marathon (they ran in full gear!)




