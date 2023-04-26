Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan





Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder.

On Saturday, fights between Sudan's military and its main paramilitary force erupted

Over 100 South Africans have been stranded in war-torn Sudan, with limited food and water

The Gift of the Givers have stepped in, rescuing South Africans and embassy staff

The Gift of the Givers (GOTG) came to the aid of South Africans and embassy staff who have been trapped in Sudan since last week, following fights that erupted between Sudan's military and its main paramilitary force.

On Monday, two buses – arranged by GOTG and financed by Department of International Relations and Cooperation – picked up seven Angolans and 38 South Africans from Khartoum, says Sooliman.

He adds that after being informed that four South Africans were left behind, another bus was arranged to pick them up and transport them to the border.

Arriving at the border posed another hurdle.

Sooliman says that many didn't have a hard copy of their passport and weren't allowed to cross the border into Egypt.

He adds that currently, eight individuals are still being kept on the Sudan's side of the border and being treated like criminals.

One managed to escape.

They didn't get the message, the network was down. Somehow, for some reason, four didn't make it. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers

