Kids and screen time – an expert offers advice for parents and teachers





How much time did your child spend looking at a screen today?

The answer likely depends on how old they are, their grade and the rules you have about screen time.

But the reality is that, for children and adolescents growing up around phones, laptops, and tablets, they're practically, 'digital natives', which means, it's almost impossible for their generation to imagine life without screens of some sort.

The World Health Organization recommends that:

• School-going children (5 - 17 years) limit their recreational screen time

• Two to four-year-olds should not have more than one hour of screen time per day (less is better)

• Children younger than two should have no screen time

Research evidence suggests that children and adolescents were already exceeding these recommendations and that the COVID-19 pandemic only made this worse.

This has led parents, guardians, teachers and researchers to wonder whether screens are good or bad for children?

Photo: Pixabay/Victoria Watercolor

There isn’t yet conclusive evidence about whether screen time is good or bad for children. But, based on ongoing research into children’s development – including the role of play, sleep, physical movement and screen time – the expert's view is that there are benefits of educational screen time, but not much is known about the potential harms yet.

Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

There are several things parents and teachers can do. This includes basics such as being aware of how much time children are spending on screens and what their posture is like through, to more complex issues such as what each child’s developmental weaknesses and strengths are.

It also involves setting basic boundaries.

Covering the basics

1) Being aware about how screen-based activities (educational and recreational) influence their child’s development, as well as their behaviour.

2) Remembering that children will respond differently to screen time. For example, if a child struggles with managing sensory input like loud noises or bright lights - it may be better for them to avoid recreational screen time.

3) Establishing boundaries around screen time at home and school.

4) Keeping tabs on how screen time is stopping children from doing other things that are developmentally beneficial.

5) In a school environment, are your kids stimulated emotionally and physically without using screens?

6) Are screens set up in such a way that encourages good posture?

Here's to the future and well-adjusted kids and adults.

This article is published courtesy of 'The Conversation.'

This article first appeared on KFM : Kids and screen time – an expert offers advice for parents and teachers