



Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.

He is appearing virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to give more details about the corruption and maladministration claims he made in that interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims