Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[MISSING PERSON] Have you seen 38-year-old Julie Goodness? A search is underway for a missing American woman in Cape Town. 26 April 2023 1:06 PM
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman. 26 April 2023 12:16 PM
Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan With the help of DIRCO, 38 South Africans and 7 Angolans have been rescued from war-torn Sudan. 26 April 2023 10:50 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago. 26 April 2023 9:20 AM
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media... 26 April 2023 6:46 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, wri... 26 April 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity "It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator... 25 April 2023 10:22 PM
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money? Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel... 25 April 2023 9:28 PM
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court? 25 April 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world Value for money? We did research to see how much PRIME costs in specific parts of the world. 26 April 2023 2:10 PM
Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’ The columnist recently penned an article where he says the demise of the Die Son is ‘a spit in the face of coloured readers’. 26 April 2023 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them Mattel partners with medical experts to make the first-ever Barbie doll representing women living with Down Syndrome. 26 April 2023 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 g... 25 April 2023 7:59 PM
'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates. 25 April 2023 7:49 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias

26 April 2023 12:16 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
news24
#Eskom
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
De Ruyter interview

We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories on the web.

New24 has released 'Eskom dirty dossier' ahead of former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter testifying before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).

This follows the bombshell allegations dropped in an eNCA interview, which aired earlier this year in February.

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter
Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Despite News24 having access to the dossier since January, they've only just made the decision to discuss it following their own investigation, says Friedman.

What News24 describes as a 'grave mistake', De Ruyter embarked on a R50 million off-the-books investigation into exposing Eskom's mafias and syndicates.

He raised money from the private sector and contracted former police chief George Fivaz's forensic firm to conduct the probe, they add.

RELATED: Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn a month, De Ruyter tells Scopa

Friedman says that if De Ruyter is going to make public allegations, he needs to be able to provide evidence to back it up.

While some may be happy with the News24 article, and others may feel that they have given de Ruyter the short end of the stick, Friedman says that it's revealed many interesting and thought provoking points.

We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I do think that the News24 article did raise a lot of interesting points.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

I think the whole thing is very up in the air at the moment.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




26 April 2023 12:16 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
news24
#Eskom
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter
De Ruyter interview

More from Local

Julie Goodness has been missing since 24 April 2023. Picture: @JulieGoodness/Twitter

[MISSING PERSON] Have you seen 38-year-old Julie Goodness?

26 April 2023 1:06 PM

A search is underway for a missing American woman in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

123rf.com

Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan

26 April 2023 10:50 AM

With the help of DIRCO, 38 South Africans and 7 Angolans have been rescued from war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A house in Jagersfontein in ruins after a dam collapsed at a nearby diamond mine in September 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family

26 April 2023 8:02 AM

Eyewitness News has returned to the area to assess the progress in assisting families after the dam collapsed at the diamond mine last September, releasing a mixture of mining waste that demolished the landscape and homes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter during a meeting with Parliament’s public enterprises and mineral resources and energy portfolio committees on 2 November 2022. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa to shed light on Eskom corruption claims

26 April 2023 7:27 AM

Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Wednesday expected to spill the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Corruption still a factor at Eskom, Gordhan tells MPs

26 April 2023 6:57 AM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that he would be meeting with the board of Eskom to discuss the ongoing corruption at both a corporate and a procurement level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

26 April 2023 6:46 AM

In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity

25 April 2023 10:22 PM

"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit

25 April 2023 8:40 PM

Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of the Nedbank Group. Image: South African Reserve Bank @SAReserveBank

Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele

25 April 2023 7:28 PM

Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

26 April 2023 9:20 AM

The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

26 April 2023 6:46 AM

In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

26 April 2023 6:38 AM

The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit

25 April 2023 8:40 PM

Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of the Nedbank Group. Image: South African Reserve Bank @SAReserveBank

Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele

25 April 2023 7:28 PM

Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?

25 April 2023 4:09 PM

The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted

25 April 2023 1:47 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'

25 April 2023 9:08 AM

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

ANC backs Electricity Minister Ramokgopa's power plan

25 April 2023 6:22 AM

Party president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said that this plan would be implemented in a way that did not affect the country's commitments to clean energy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The community of Lindelani, Ward 5, in KwaDukuza gathered for Ramaphosa to address them on Saturday. He was in the KwaZulu-Natal north coast town to campaign for the ANC ahead of the 2024 general election. Picture: screengrab.

Concerns as ANC calls for Party Funding Act threshold to increase to R500k

24 April 2023 2:57 PM

Raising the donation declaration threshold is a risk to democracy, says Robyn Pasensie from My Vote Counts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence

Entertainment World

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Chiloane expected to attend memorial service of murdered Soweto boys

26 April 2023 6:25 PM

Mamabolo threatens sanctions if Tshwane again fails to pass adjustment budget

26 April 2023 5:53 PM

Eskom on Nersa's 18.6% tariff hike: 'A difficult but beneficial decision'

26 April 2023 5:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA