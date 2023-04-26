[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories on the web.
New24 has released 'Eskom dirty dossier' ahead of former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter testifying before Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA).
This follows the bombshell allegations dropped in an eNCA interview, which aired earlier this year in February.
Despite News24 having access to the dossier since January, they've only just made the decision to discuss it following their own investigation, says Friedman.
What News24 describes as a 'grave mistake', De Ruyter embarked on a R50 million off-the-books investigation into exposing Eskom's mafias and syndicates.
He raised money from the private sector and contracted former police chief George Fivaz's forensic firm to conduct the probe, they add.
RELATED: Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn a month, De Ruyter tells Scopa
Friedman says that if De Ruyter is going to make public allegations, he needs to be able to provide evidence to back it up.
While some may be happy with the News24 article, and others may feel that they have given de Ruyter the short end of the stick, Friedman says that it's revealed many interesting and thought provoking points.
We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
I do think that the News24 article did raise a lot of interesting points.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
I think the whole thing is very up in the air at the moment.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
