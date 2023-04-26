[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach
Former head coach of the Bulls in Super Rugby, Pote Human is being investigated by Major League Rugby officials after he smacked an opposition coach.
Human is now in the USA, where he's the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats.
In footage, which has since gone viral, Human can be seen storming onto the field to confront Rugby New York Ironworkers coach Ollie Richardson.
After berating Richardson, Human then slaps him across the head.
Richardson then attempts to fight back, before players and officials step in to keep the two apart.
We have video @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/hTqa9USusR' r/MLRugby (@r_MLRugby) April 23, 2023
Major League Rugby has since issued a statement, saying it's investigating the incident, and will issue an update on completion.
According to World Rugby laws, a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.
The league office is investigating an incident that took place on the sideline during the match between New York and Houston on April 23rd, 2023. Upon completion of the investigation, the league will take any necessary action in line with our competition and behavior regulations. pic.twitter.com/Mlw4SWOTe9' Major League Rugby (@usmlr) April 24, 2023
Human is likely to be found guilty of going against the spirit of good sportsmanship and for bringing the game into disrepute.
