Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach

26 April 2023 1:00 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Pote Human
Major League Rugby

Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats.

Former head coach of the Bulls in Super Rugby, Pote Human is being investigated by Major League Rugby officials after he smacked an opposition coach.

Human is now in the USA, where he's the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats.

In footage, which has since gone viral, Human can be seen storming onto the field to confront Rugby New York Ironworkers coach Ollie Richardson.

After berating Richardson, Human then slaps him across the head.

Richardson then attempts to fight back, before players and officials step in to keep the two apart.

Major League Rugby has since issued a statement, saying it's investigating the incident, and will issue an update on completion.

According to World Rugby laws, a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. Physical abuse includes, but is not limited to, biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.

Human is likely to be found guilty of going against the spirit of good sportsmanship and for bringing the game into disrepute.




26 April 2023 1:00 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Pote Human
Major League Rugby











