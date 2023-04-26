The mystery of a gibbon's seemingly immaculate conception has been solved
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.
-
The female gibbon fell pregnant in 2021
-
It took two years for the zookeepers to determine who was the father of the baby gibbon
A female, white-handed gibbon in a zoo in Japan fell pregnant in 2021 despite the fact that she was alone in a cage.
For two years they were unable to determine who the father of the baby was because the mother was so protective.
They finally managed to get DNA and they discovered she had mated with another gibbon, a black gibbon that was in another enclosure.Barbara Friedman - Barbs Wire Correspondent
After some investigating, they found that the baby was not the result of an immaculate conception, but rather of a very tiny hole in the fence.
The zookeepers discovered that there was a hole only 9mm in diameter says Friedman, which the gibbons used to procreate.
The gibbons made a plan.Barbara Friedman - Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more. (Skip to 08:20)
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/lar-gibbon-white-handed-gibbon-4199292/
