Maserati debuts 2nd ELECTRIC vehicle (by 2030 all of them will be EVs)





The Maserati Grecale Folgore, the all-electric version of Maserati's midsize SUV, has made its global premiere at the Shanghai Auto Show. This new addition to Maserati's lineup is part of the company's electrification strategy, which aims to produce electric versions of all its models by 2025 and transition to full-electric vehicles by 2030.

The Grecale Folgore is Maserati's second electric vehicle, following the recently launched GranTurismo Folgore. It features a 105kWh battery pack that powers two electric drive modules installed on the front and rear axles, delivering a total output of 410kW and 820Nm of torque. This impressive powertrain allows the Grecale Folgore to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 4.1 seconds, with a top speed of 220km/h.

One of the standout features of the Grecale Folgore is its range, with the ability to travel up to 500km on a single charge. Additionally, the SUV can be charged from 20% to 80% in just 29 minutes on a DC rapid charger, making it convenient for long-distance journeys.

The Grecale Folgore also comes equipped with an EV-specific navigation system that takes into account the remaining battery charge and charging stations along the way, making it easy for drivers to plan their journeys and ensure they have enough power for their trip.

While the South African launch of the Grecale has been delayed to June, after initially being slated for the beginning of the year, it remains to be seen whether the Folgore version will be part of the lineup.