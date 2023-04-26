Pray for Siya - Rachel Kolisi

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[MISSING PERSON] Have you seen 38-year-old Julie Goodness? A search is underway for a missing American woman in Cape Town. 26 April 2023 1:06 PM
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman. 26 April 2023 12:16 PM
Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan With the help of DIRCO, 38 South Africans and 7 Angolans have been rescued from war-torn Sudan. 26 April 2023 10:50 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago. 26 April 2023 9:20 AM
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media... 26 April 2023 6:46 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, wri... 26 April 2023 6:38 AM
View all Politics
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity "It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator... 25 April 2023 10:22 PM
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money? Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel... 25 April 2023 9:28 PM
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court? 25 April 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world Value for money? We did research to see how much PRIME costs in specific parts of the world. 26 April 2023 2:10 PM
Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’ The columnist recently penned an article where he says the demise of the Die Son is ‘a spit in the face of coloured readers’. 26 April 2023 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them Mattel partners with medical experts to make the first-ever Barbie doll representing women living with Down Syndrome. 26 April 2023 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 g... 25 April 2023 7:59 PM
'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates. 25 April 2023 7:49 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better' Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're righ... 20 April 2023 7:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Pray for Siya - Rachel Kolisi

26 April 2023 12:01 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Springboks
Injury
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
2023 rugby world cup

Rachel Kolisi has taken to social media to ask her followers to pray for the injured Springboks skipper.

Rachel Kolisi has put her faith in divine intervention after it was revealed that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has suffered an injury that could see him miss out on the Rugby World Cup later this year.

She has taken to social media to implore her followers to join her in praying for Siya.

She posted a picture on Instagram depicting Siya’s hand with some strapping with the word ‘Jesus’ written on it.

The caption on the post read in part: “Hey friends! Believing in a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out of your day to pray with us! I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again.”

The plea is followed by a bible verse about overcoming adversity.

Reports suggest that Siya Kolisi could see his hopes of playing in the Rugby World Cup showpiece in France dashed due to an injury he suffered while playing in the United Rugby Championship against Munster.

It has been reported that he has suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as well as injuring his meniscus on both sides of his injured knee.

The injury blow has left Kolisi with some serious decisions to make.

The first option is to have surgery to correct his injury, which would certainly put paid to his hopes of playing in the World Cup and any chance of playing again this year.

The second is to allow the injury to heal, which is estimated would take approximately four months. This would see him return to action in September.

The Boks' World Cup campaign commences on Sunday, September 10 against Scotland.

Kolisi is set to join French club, Racing 92, after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.


This article first appeared on 947 : Pray for Siya - Rachel Kolisi




26 April 2023 12:01 PM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Springboks
Injury
Siya Kolisi
Rachel Kolisi
2023 rugby world cup

Trending

R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence

Entertainment World

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Chiloane expected to attend memorial service of murdered Soweto boys

26 April 2023 6:25 PM

Mamabolo threatens sanctions if Tshwane again fails to pass adjustment budget

26 April 2023 5:53 PM

Eskom on Nersa's 18.6% tariff hike: 'A difficult but beneficial decision'

26 April 2023 5:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA