[MISSING PERSON] Have you seen 38-year-old Julie Goodness?
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories on the web (skip to 6:22).
38-year-old Julie Goodness was last seen on 24 April, leaving her home in the Gardens area of Cape Town.
According to police, Goodness was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, hiking shoes and a navy blue K-Way jacket.
Goodness has been living in Cape Town for the past 14 years, adds Friedman.
If you have any information regarding any information about Goodness' whereabouts contact:
- Warrant Officer Toua: 061 4410530
There's obviously concerns that yet another foreign national has gone missing.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : @JulieGoodness/Twitter
More from Local
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias
We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.Read More
Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan
With the help of DIRCO, 38 South Africans and 7 Angolans have been rescued from war-torn Sudan.Read More
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'
What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.Read More
As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family
Eyewitness News has returned to the area to assess the progress in assisting families after the dam collapsed at the diamond mine last September, releasing a mixture of mining waste that demolished the landscape and homes.Read More
De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa to shed light on Eskom corruption claims
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Wednesday expected to spill the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.Read More
Corruption still a factor at Eskom, Gordhan tells MPs
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that he would be meeting with the board of Eskom to discuss the ongoing corruption at both a corporate and a procurement level.Read More
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court
In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).Read More
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity
"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.Read More
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit
Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?Read More