[MISSING PERSON] Have you seen 38-year-old Julie Goodness?

38-year-old Julie Goodness was last seen on 24 April, leaving her home in the Gardens area of Cape Town.

According to police, Goodness was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, hiking shoes and a navy blue K-Way jacket.

Goodness has been living in Cape Town for the past 14 years, adds Friedman.

Julie Goodness has been missing since 24 April 2023. Picture: @JulieGoodness/Twitter

If you have any information regarding any information about Goodness' whereabouts contact:

Warrant Officer Toua: 061 4410530

There's obviously concerns that yet another foreign national has gone missing. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

