How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world
If you're here, you know exactly about the PRIME drink hype or have kids who are hounding you to get some when it hits Checker's shelves on Monday for R39.99.
But before the hyped up drink that used to cost between R400 and R650 from various retailers when it first hit Cape Town in January... it was sold in other parts of the world, first.
So how much (roughly) is one bottle of Prime in some countries?
Let's see:
• United States of America: $1.88 = R34.50
• Australia: $4.50 = R82.59
• England: £2 = R45.78
• India: 2,750 Rupees = R617.23
• Germany: €15 = R304.32
• Brazil: 145 Brazilian Reals = R527.85
• Egypt: 1113 Egyptian Pound (EGP) = R662.40
And there you have it!
While some might say, PRIME is worth it for the price, others might think that the hype behind it makes the price. But will the hype die down? Let's wait and see.
This article first appeared on KFM : How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world
