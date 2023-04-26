Streaming issues? Report here
Gasant Abarder weighs in on Afrikaans tabloid Die Son scaling back

26 April 2023 1:42 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Gasant Abarder
Clarence Ford

Abarder speaks to Clarence Ford about the column he recently penned exclusively in Cape{Town} etc.

Clarence Ford speaks with Gasant Abarder, columnist and former editor of the Cape Times and Cape Argus. He refers to an exclusive column he penned in Cape{Town} etc.

  • Die Son is an Afrikaans language tabloid

  • Die Son is reportedly retrenching staff members and moving to doing weekly content instead of daily

Die Son is an Afrikaans language tabloid, which is reportedly having to retrench around 20 staff members.

In addition to this, Abarder says that it is being reduced from producing daily content to weekly content, which he says takes away from the reader experience.

He adds that there are other poorly performing products at Media24, such as Die Burger, which are being left untouched.

Why is the one that is more successful being culled back?

Gasant Abarder, Columnist
Newspaper. Picture: Pixabay
Newspaper. Picture: Pixabay

Listeners seem to have mixed reactions to Die Son, with one saying that it does not balance positive and negative stories about the communities it is meant to represent and could be crass.

Another states that Die Son is the best and they love the humour the paper brings in certain stories.

Abarder says that sales speak for themselves as the paper could hit up to 90 000 sales a day.

He adds that there is light and shade in this newspaper and that it also captures a humour that is unique to this part of the world.

Listen to the interview for more. (Skip to 07:10)




