Best of CapeTalk
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
Is there space for satire in South Africa? Lester Kiewit speaks to award-winning playwright Mike van Graan about his satirical revue “My Fellow South Africans”, opening at t... 27 April 2023 1:08 PM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model? Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem? 26 April 2023 9:43 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world Value for money? We did research to see how much PRIME costs in specific parts of the world. 26 April 2023 2:10 PM
Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’ The columnist recently penned an article where he says the demise of the Die Son is ‘a spit in the face of coloured readers’. 26 April 2023 1:42 PM
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, wri... 26 April 2023 6:38 AM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!

27 April 2023 6:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
Lawyer
Wendy Knowler
Legal advice
consumer issues
ChatGPT

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.

There's a huge buzz around the burgeoning range of AI programmes now available to us.

But how would you feel about taking legal advice from a bot?

ai-lawyerjpg

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp.

And it's a free service, for now.

General manager Darren Cohen emphasizes that the bot isn't a fully-fledged lawyer.

It has however been contextualised "to provide answers that align with the South African legal system".

It is recommended that users check in with a qualified Legal&Tax professional [or any legal professional] before making any legal decisions.

Darren Cohen, General Manager - Legal&Tax Services

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler put the AI lawyer to the test herself.

She asked what she says was a range of quite tricky consumer-related-related questions.

The result was a mixed bag the consumer journo reports, and gives some examples.

It was lacking in some answers, but with others it was quite impressive. I got a very good POPIA-related answer to 'Am I legally entitled to access to a recording of my contractual conversation with a company?'.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

However, the bot was completely thrown by a question Knowler gets asked a lot by consumers.

“Can a company refuse to honour the Consumer Protection Act warranty if I don’t have the product’s original packaging?”

This got a default response: “It seems as if something went wrong. Let's try again - please retype your question.”

Knowler's verdict: On basic questions the AI lawyer is worth a whirl.

It was an inevitable use of this technology and it is a gateway... It does make you appreciate the nuance and complexity we human beings can bring to a situation that the bots - now, anyway - are simply unable to.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Right now the AI lawyer is free to use, but will be available at a later stage on a subscription basis, and to the company's existing clients.

The service is available on Whatsapp.

For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article




The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
Lawyer
Wendy Knowler
Legal advice
consumer issues
ChatGPT

