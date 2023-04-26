Streaming issues? Report here
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?

26 April 2023 9:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
South African Reserve Bank
Sarb
The Money Show
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Inflation Target
monetary policy
Professor Adrian Saville

Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.

Global inflation has accelerated in the past year.

Should the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) change its inflation target framework in order to fight it more effectively?

At the same time there are signals out of the US that inflation does appear to be increasingly under control.

South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: @SAReserveBank/Twitter
South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: @SAReserveBank/Twitter

The Sarb has just released its six-monthly Monetary Policy Review and indications are the central bank will lookat ways of adjusting its "interest rate modeling tool".

Economic and financial conditions are expected to remain more volatile for the foreseeable future. In this uncertain environment, monetary policy decisions will continue to be data dependent and sensitive to the balance of risks to the outlook.

South African Reserve Bank

The Monetary Policy Committee will seek to look through temporary price shocks and focus on potential second-round effects and the risks of de-anchoring inflation expectations.

South African Reserve Bank

Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.

Prof. Saville sketches the two extremes on the spectrum of the debate around whether inflation targeting is appropriate.

To caricature the debate on the one extreme, we've got people arguing that inflation in South Africa needs to be aggressively and assertively managed and that the way that you do this is through a very strict stance on interest rates... that is, high interest rates keep inflation low and in textbook language you would call that monetary discipline.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

At the other extreme people are suggesting that this monetary discipline and obsession with keeping inflation rates low comes at the price of high interest rates, and that kills the economy... and the damage to the economy comes in the form of the costs of inflation.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

There is a truth somewhere in between these two extremes, Saville says.

It's critical, Prof. Saville says, that a country has confidence in the robustness and firmness of its monetary policy authority.

In his view, the South African Reserve Bank has been "immaculate" on this score.

Saville emphasizes there's little evidence that interest rates have any impact on investment in the country.

It must be part of the modeling tool exercise... What are the spillover or secondary effects, not just what does it do directly to inflation but what happens to what we call the real economy - investment, economic growth and jobs.

Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

The evidence from their modelling is that this process in fact "does almost nothing", he reports.

On the nominal side of the economy though (prices and interest rates), the impacts of inflation are unequal across the economy and this must be focused on.

As Saville points out, inflation has hurt the poor hardest over the last fifteen years.

For more detail, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article




