De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'
Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger provides a summary of Wednesday's proceedings on The Money Show.
- André de Ruyter gave virtual testimony before Parliament on Thursday over his allegations of corruption at Eskom
- Just ahead of his appearance, News24 published an article in which Jacques Pauw discredits the investigation the former Eskom boss bases his allegations on
There wasn't much in the way of fresh revelations when André de Ruyter gave his testimony before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.
The virtual appearance followed the former Eskom CEO's explosive interview with eNCA a couple of months ago.
It also immediately followed the publication of the findings of Jacques Pauw's investigation into the intelligence report on which de Ruyter seems to base his allegations of corruption at the power utility.
The ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER story was published on News24.
In an interview on The Midday Report, Pauw said he'd come into possession of the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out thee investigation.
RELATED: ‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw
Going through the documents he realised "there is no substance here".
Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
Pauw said he came into possession of all the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out the investigation.
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says it was approached by de Ruyter to help fund a risk assessment "that would augment the efforts of law enforcement authorities to root out corruption at Eskom".
Going through these documents, Pauw realised "there is no substance here".
Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
Bruce Whitifield talks to Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger about de Ruyter's Scopa appearance.
The former Eskom boss was his usual unflappable self, Dentlinger reports.
He was clearly very well prepared legally as to what exactly he was going to be prepared to share, and to provide reasons for why he would NOT be prepared to share what all the MPs expected him to.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
De Ruyter was using legal privilege and saying that there's a reason he did not to drop any names, for fear of repercussions.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
De Ruyter still believes that some of the information that came out of the disputed intelligence report has value.
He told Parliament it had led to a number of arrests and to Eskom sites being better secured.
Dentlinger says de Ruyter seems to place a lot trust in South Africa's law enforcement authorities to continue investigating.
He also passed the buck to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and said if the committee wanted names of people who are allegedly involved in this corruption, they should look to Gordhan to provide the answers because he shared everything with the Minister.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
De Ruyter for the first time confirmed rumours that the new Eskom board headed by Mpho Makwana contributed to his resignation last year, Dentlinger adds.
Scopa resolved to call Minister Gordhan and the Eskom board to answer to the claims next week.
Watch de Ruyter's virtual appearance before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts below:
Scroll to the top listen to Dentlinger's update
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?
Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will
There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.Read More
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar
While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims
The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.Read More
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity
"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.Read More
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?
Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.Read More
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit
Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?Read More
Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele
Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.Read More
'Prosecuting doesn't make you wealthy' - Glynnis Breytenbach on her career
Glynnis Breytenbach, a former prosecutor for the NPA shares her money secrets and habits with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
More from Local
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?
Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?Read More
UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe
Police confirm that Goodness was found on Wednesday and has been safely reunited with friends.Read More
Low oxygen levels in the water caused Hartebeesport fish deaths - DWS
The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has released a report on the cause of the fish deaths at Hartbeespoort.Read More
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias
We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.Read More
Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan
With the help of DIRCO, 38 South Africans and 7 Angolans have been rescued from war-torn Sudan.Read More
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'
What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.Read More
As Jagersfontein clean-up stalls, pain of missing loved one still haunts family
Eyewitness News has returned to the area to assess the progress in assisting families after the dam collapsed at the diamond mine last September, releasing a mixture of mining waste that demolished the landscape and homes.Read More
De Ruyter set to appear before Scopa to shed light on Eskom corruption claims
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is on Wednesday expected to spill the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.Read More
Corruption still a factor at Eskom, Gordhan tells MPs
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that he would be meeting with the board of Eskom to discuss the ongoing corruption at both a corporate and a procurement level.Read More
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court
In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).Read More
More from Politics
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw
Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow.Read More
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias
We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims
The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.Read More
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court
In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).Read More
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us
The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit
Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?Read More
Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele
Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.Read More
What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?
The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted
All the news you need to know.Read More