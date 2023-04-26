Streaming issues? Report here
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'

26 April 2023 7:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of corruption at Eskom.

Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger provides a summary of Wednesday's proceedings on The Money Show.

  • André de Ruyter gave virtual testimony before Parliament on Thursday over his allegations of corruption at Eskom

- Just ahead of his appearance, News24 published an article in which Jacques Pauw discredits the investigation the former Eskom boss bases his allegations on

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

There wasn't much in the way of fresh revelations when André de Ruyter gave his testimony before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.

The virtual appearance followed the former Eskom CEO's explosive interview with eNCA a couple of months ago.

It also immediately followed the publication of the findings of Jacques Pauw's investigation into the intelligence report on which de Ruyter seems to base his allegations of corruption at the power utility.

The ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER story was published on News24.

In an interview on The Midday Report, Pauw said he'd come into possession of the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out thee investigation.

RELATED: ‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw

Going through the documents he realised "there is no substance here".

Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.

Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist

Pauw said he came into possession of all the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out the investigation.

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says it was approached by de Ruyter to help fund a risk assessment "that would augment the efforts of law enforcement authorities to root out corruption at Eskom".

Going through these documents, Pauw realised "there is no substance here".

Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.

Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist

Bruce Whitifield talks to Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger about de Ruyter's Scopa appearance.

The former Eskom boss was his usual unflappable self, Dentlinger reports.

He was clearly very well prepared legally as to what exactly he was going to be prepared to share, and to provide reasons for why he would NOT be prepared to share what all the MPs expected him to.

Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News

De Ruyter was using legal privilege and saying that there's a reason he did not to drop any names, for fear of repercussions.

Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News

De Ruyter still believes that some of the information that came out of the disputed intelligence report has value.

He told Parliament it had led to a number of arrests and to Eskom sites being better secured.

Dentlinger says de Ruyter seems to place a lot trust in South Africa's law enforcement authorities to continue investigating.

He also passed the buck to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and said if the committee wanted names of people who are allegedly involved in this corruption, they should look to Gordhan to provide the answers because he shared everything with the Minister.

Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News

De Ruyter for the first time confirmed rumours that the new Eskom board headed by Mpho Makwana contributed to his resignation last year, Dentlinger adds.

Scopa resolved to call Minister Gordhan and the Eskom board to answer to the claims next week.

Watch de Ruyter's virtual appearance before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts below:

Scroll to the top listen to Dentlinger's update




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
