Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe Police confirm that Goodness was found on Wednesday and has been safely reunited with friends. 26 April 2023 6:19 PM
Low oxygen levels in the water caused Hartebeesport fish deaths - DWS The department of water and sanitation (DWS) has released a report on the cause of the fish deaths at Hartbeespoort. 26 April 2023 5:16 PM
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman. 26 April 2023 12:16 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow. 26 April 2023 3:15 PM
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago. 26 April 2023 9:20 AM
View all Politics
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity "It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator... 25 April 2023 10:22 PM
What makes each of us behave the way we do around money? Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel... 25 April 2023 9:28 PM
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court? 25 April 2023 8:40 PM
View all Business
How much PRIME costs in other parts of the world Value for money? We did research to see how much PRIME costs in specific parts of the world. 26 April 2023 2:10 PM
Gasant Abarder speaks about his recent article on ‘the demise of Die Son’ The columnist recently penned an article where he says the demise of the Die Son is ‘a spit in the face of coloured readers’. 26 April 2023 1:42 PM
[WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them Mattel partners with medical experts to make the first-ever Barbie doll representing women living with Down Syndrome. 26 April 2023 12:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 g... 25 April 2023 7:59 PM
'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates. 25 April 2023 7:49 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden. 24 April 2023 12:03 PM
View all World
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency With the advent of digitalisation, mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 11:10 AM
View all Africa
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, wri... 26 April 2023 6:38 AM
The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls. 21 April 2023 7:37 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw

26 April 2023 3:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Jacques Pauw
Andre De Rutyer

Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow.

Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw who authored the article that broke on Wednesday morning on News24 which reveals that an intelligence report used by André de Ruyter contains insufficient evidence to back up the claims he made against government.

  • Pauw says he went through the Fivas reports

  • He found there is no evidence behind some claims in this intelligence report

The former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has begun testifying before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) after he made allegations of corruption in an eNCA interview earlier this year.

However, Pauw says that he came into possession of the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out this investigation, and found there were no facts behind some of what was said.

I started going through them and I realised there is no substance here. There is absolutely no evidence.

Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist

He says one example of this is that the investigation claims that there is evidence that Gwede Mantashe and David Mabuza, or one of the two, were complicit in De Ruyter’s alleged poisoning, but there is not actually evidence to back this claim.

There was a sort of suggestion by a source that they might have been involved… they put it in the report as though it is a fact.

Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist

Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.

Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist

He adds that the lead investigator in this investigation, Tony Oosthuizen, was an apartheid era spy who was implicated in the assassination of four people in Botswana.

Pauw says when he met Oosthuizen he was horrified by the racist language he used.

This is hardly the kind of man that should have free access to the highest echelons at Eskom.

Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter appears virtually before Scopa on 26 April 2023. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

He says this investigation is fatally flawed, but a lot of the information De Ruyter brought up in his eNCA interview came from this.

He adds that he feels it is important for people to know about this in light of De Ruyter appearing before scopa, and that Wednesday was the soonest point he could practically get this story published.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : ‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw




26 April 2023 3:15 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Jacques Pauw
Andre De Rutyer

More from Politics

Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run.

[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'

26 April 2023 3:43 PM

It's round two of Biden vs Trump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias

26 April 2023 12:16 PM

We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of outgoing Eskom CEO, André de Ruyter, during a virtual press briefing on his resignation, 15 December 2022. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

26 April 2023 9:20 AM

The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court

26 April 2023 6:46 AM

In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

26 April 2023 6:38 AM

The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ romayanu/123rf.com

ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit

25 April 2023 8:40 PM

Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Daniel Mminele, Chairperson-designate of the Nedbank Group. Image: South African Reserve Bank @SAReserveBank

Fresh warning of path to failed state comes from former govt heavyweight Mminele

25 April 2023 7:28 PM

Daniel Mminele is the Chairman-designate of the Nedbank Group and served the Reserve Bank for 20 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

What impact will independent candidates have in the next election?

25 April 2023 4:09 PM

The 2024 national elections will see South Africans being able to vote for independent candidates for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

The Midday Report Express: Yet another JHB mayor ousted

25 April 2023 1:47 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Newly elected Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad and City Power took the roads of Roodepoort on Wednesday 1 February 2023 leading an electricity cut-off operation aiming to cut off the electricity supply to some residents and businesses who have not been paying their electricity bills. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

[LISTEN] 'You are talking RUBBISH! Thapelo Amad was the best mayor since 2016!'

25 April 2023 9:08 AM

Ganief Hendricks, founder and leader of Al Jama-A, responds to the resignation of Thapelo Amad as Johannesburg mayor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: Missing 38-year-old Julie Goodness has been found safe

Local

[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims

Business Politics

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Millions of KZN schoolchildren go hungry after service provider opts out

26 April 2023 9:56 PM

Govt, mine owners playing politics with Jagersfontein victims, say residents

26 April 2023 9:13 PM

Sindiso Magaqa was gunned down in the absence of his bodyguard, court hears

26 April 2023 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA