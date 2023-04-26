‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist Jacques Pauw who authored the article that broke on Wednesday morning on News24 which reveals that an intelligence report used by André de Ruyter contains insufficient evidence to back up the claims he made against government.
-
Pauw says he went through the Fivas reports
-
He found there is no evidence behind some claims in this intelligence report
The former Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter has begun testifying before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) after he made allegations of corruption in an eNCA interview earlier this year.
However, Pauw says that he came into possession of the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out this investigation, and found there were no facts behind some of what was said.
I started going through them and I realised there is no substance here. There is absolutely no evidence.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
He says one example of this is that the investigation claims that there is evidence that Gwede Mantashe and David Mabuza, or one of the two, were complicit in De Ruyter’s alleged poisoning, but there is not actually evidence to back this claim.
There was a sort of suggestion by a source that they might have been involved… they put it in the report as though it is a fact.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
He adds that the lead investigator in this investigation, Tony Oosthuizen, was an apartheid era spy who was implicated in the assassination of four people in Botswana.
Pauw says when he met Oosthuizen he was horrified by the racist language he used.
This is hardly the kind of man that should have free access to the highest echelons at Eskom.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
He says this investigation is fatally flawed, but a lot of the information De Ruyter brought up in his eNCA interview came from this.
He adds that he feels it is important for people to know about this in light of De Ruyter appearing before scopa, and that Wednesday was the soonest point he could practically get this story published.
This article first appeared on 702
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
